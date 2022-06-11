Englewood Celebrates set to take place later this month By Dewey Morgan Editor Dewey Morgan Editor Author email Jun 11, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Cole Sitzlar 1 of 2 The Englewood Celebrates festival is nearing, as it will be held on June 24 through 26. There will be activities, including freshly cooked food, all three days that weekend. Special to The DPA Shown here is Kevin Carter, one of two musicians who will perform Friday, June 24, as part of Englewood Celebrates. Special to The DPA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A weekend-long celebration will take place later this month in Englewood.June 24-26 are the dates set for this year’s iteration of Englewood Celebrates, hosted by the Community Action Group of Englewood (CAGE) in the downtown area.CAGE Representative Mark Cochran noted that “we’ll have a lot of the same events we had last year.”He said the Friday night concert will kick things off on June 24 with Kevin Carter opening for Cole Sitzlar.“Both of these guys are very talented musicians from Englewood,” Cochran said.CAGE will sell food and drinks during the Friday night concert, so Cochran said people can come out and relax.“We encourage people to bring a lawn chair that night to enjoy the music,” he said.The next morning, on June 25, Englewood Celebrates annual traditions will continue with the Sockhill 5K at 7:30 a.m. and the pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon.Cochran said the 5K will begin at Englewood First Baptist Church and interested parties can register up until about 30 minutes before the event.They can register on the CAGE Facebook page or on the morning of the race.As the day progresses, there will also be plenty of food and craft vendors as well as music, as he noted that Just Us will be one of the groups performing.He also noted they hope to have the antique car show set up in an area where it will stay cooler.“It’s always a good addition,” he said, adding that it will be “under a long row of trees in a nice, cool place where you can see the cars.”The events won’t end on Saturday, however, as he noted that the community church service will return on Sunday, June 26, as well.It will be held at Englewood First Baptist Church from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.“It will be a nice chance for everybody to worship together,” he said. Trending Recipe Videos Email: dewey.morgan@dailypostathenian.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Cochran Englewood Celebrates Food Music Concert Events Drink Iteration Dewey Morgan Editor Author email Follow Dewey Morgan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Saturday, June 4, 2022 Gas station burglarized, cash and coins taken by unknown suspects Police reports for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, June 9, 2022 Niota man arrested for attempted second degree murder in shooting Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
