The Athens City Council appears to have reached consensus on the amount of a proposed property tax rate increase.
At Monday’s council study session, Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner informed the council that he and Finance Director Mike Keith had determined a method to lower the proposed tax increase from 9.5 cents, which was included in the preliminary 2020-21 budget proposal, to 8 cents. If approved by the council, this will be achieved by utilizing $1.2 million from the city’s capital reserve fund.
At a budget workshop last Tuesday, three council members — Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller, Mayor Bo Perkinson and Jordan Curtis — indicated they would prefer the tax increase to be closer to 8 cents.
“I appreciate, as a property owner, my council members challenging staff to see if we could do better; if we can get that lower,” said Sumner on Monday.
Council Member Dick Pelley said during the workshop he would prefer a higher increase of between 11 and 12 cents, with the additional revenue being used to fund more personnel in the city’s police and fire departments. Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan was open to discussing a higher increase, but said she would not necessarily support it.
The purpose for the proposed tax hike is to fund a bond issue not to exceed $10 million that was unanimously approved by the council in February. The bond issuance is intended to fund a group of capital projects referred to as “The Big 5” by Sumner.
The estimated total cost for these capital projects is $8.7 million. They include $3 million in street improvements in the area of the new consolidated elementary school currently under construction on the campus of the existing City Park Elementary School; renovations to the Athens Municipal Building estimated at $2.5 million; renovations and new construction at the public works office estimated at $2 million; a new fire training facility with city buy-in of $700,000; and a new animal shelter with a city buy-in of $500,000.
The transfer of $1.2 million from the capital reserve fund would leave the unassigned balance of that fund at about $3 million.
“We do need to maintain some funds in there because we do have the downtown plan that we’ll be chasing a grant in October for,” said Sumner referring to a downtown revitalization plan submitted by Main Street Athens and approved by the council. “We’ll need to have cash. We don’t want to go out and borrow more money next year. We’re going to have to borrow the capital to accomplish ‘The Big 5’ projects this year, then we need to be growing that cash reserve and holding it for these other projects so we’re not raising taxes and/or borrowing to meet those needs. We can actually pay cash for them.”
Lockmiller noted that the council had previously discussed a property tax rate increase of as much as 20 cents, which, at the time, would have been used solely to supply the remaining portion of money needed to construct the city’s new consolidated elementary school. Due, in part, to historically low interest rates and favorable timing, the city is now able to fully fund the school project as well as “The Big 5” projects at the 8-cent rate.
“Six projects for 8 cents sounds better than one project for 20 cents,” said Lockmiller. “It’s way more bang for the buck.”
If approved on final reading of the city’s 2021-22 budget, the new property tax rate would be $1.3476 for every $100 of assessed value. Currently, each penny of the property tax rate generates about $50,000 of revenue.
The first reading of the budget is slated for May 18 and the second and final reading is scheduled for June 15. The budget ordinance is the only city ordinance that can be modified between the first and second reading.
