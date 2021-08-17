The McMinn Senior Activity Center was recently aided by local college students.
As part of their service-learning program, students from Cleveland State Community College were on hand at the center Aug. 12-13 to assist in various ways.
Service-learning facilitates an exchange of ideas, learning and hands-on experience to mutually benefit students and the community. Service opportunities are structured to help students acquire a sense of civic and social responsibility, learn about their community, apply classroom learning, expand their skills and reflect on their experiences.
The senior center received the help of 11 students who assisted in cleaning the building inside and out. They swept, mopped, disinfected the entire building and did some weeding and organizing of the library.
“They worked really hard and we cannot thank them enough,” Senior Center Development Director Diane Hutsell said.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the McMinn Senior Activity Center can call 423-745-6830.
