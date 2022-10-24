Local power rates are set to continue their downward trend in November.
According to Etowah Utilities Board General Manager Harold Masengil, EUB customers will see a 1.6% decrease in their November rate, due to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) dropping its fuel cost adjustment.
Masengil said that would equate to about a $2 reduction in the average monthly residential bill.
Athens Utilities Board’s (AUB) power rate for November will also go down compared to the October rate.
This is also based on TVA lowering its fuel cost adjustment somewhat, to $0.03099 from the current October level of $0.03342.
AUB’s portion of the rate for the month is exactly what it was last month, because both October and November are in the “transition” season.
The new rate move will take the November power rate down to $0.10142 from September’s current level of $0.10385.
AUB representatives, along with many other power company managers, recently spoke with TVA to discuss the TVA fuel charge, which is added to the local power providers’ actual rate for the month.
“The cost of natural gas, which TVA purchases significantly to fire many of its power generation plants, has risen significantly over the past year and this is affecting our end rates pretty dramatically,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
AUB, as well as other power distributors, continue pressing TVA to keep their costs in control, according to Scarbrough.
“We simply feel that it is a must for TVA to keep its spending down just as much as local power distributors do,” he said.
AUB’s power rate has increased less than 8% in the past 25 years. However, TVA has increased its rate by more than 62% in fewer than 20 years.
“Those are facts that weigh heavily on us and we hope are weighing in the minds of TVA management as well,” Scarbrough said.
