Donations continue to be sought as needs have increased for this year’s Friendly Fellow Club food basket drive.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides food baskets for winter to qualified applicant families residing in McMinn County. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with your check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations:
• In memory of Durant Tullock, from Eric, Dana, Hope and Abby Newberry — $300
• In memory of Doc and Dixie — $100
• In memory of Bob Perry — $200
• In memory of Harry C. Johnson, Jr., Jim and Barbara Dodson, from Catherine Wentworth Johnson — $100
• In memory of C.D. and June Hagaman, from John Hagaman — $50
• In memory of Marie, Tom and Mike Grayson, from Pat Grayson — $100
• From Starr Regional Medical Center Friendly Fellow Flu Shot Donors — $47
• From the Deborah Sunday School Class of East Athens Baptist Church — $154
• In memory of Bob and Grace Reynolds, from Gene and Pat Sliger — $200
• In memory of Chris Dodson and Larry Dodson — $50
• From Ashley and Marty Walker — $200
Community members always lend a hand packing Friendly Fellow Club baskets. This year, boxes will be packed on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens, located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company and on Redfern Drive across from American Bedding.
Volunteer help has made it possible for the Friendly Fellow Club to pack approximately 500 boxes within an hour’s time each year. Volunteers can also help to distribute boxes to registered families the following day at the same location.
Boxes will be distributed at the same location to eligible households on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information about the Friendly Fellow Club, visit friendlyfellows.org
