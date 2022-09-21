The Athens City Council is set to discuss and potentially vote Thursday night on filling the two vacancies on the Athens Utilities Board (AUB).
The council members will be considering Shirley Woodcock and Patti Greek after extensive discussion during the monthly study session last week.
There were primarily four people considered for the openings out of a lengthy list of candidates, with Greek and Woodcock emerging as the consensus finalists. No vote was held at the time because it was a study session.
Commissioner Dick Pelley opened the discussion noting that he supported Woodcock and former AUB employee Larry Monteen. Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller backed Pelley’s suggestion initially, though he later changed his preference to Woodcock and Cynthia McCowan.
“It’s an excellent list of applicants,” Council Member Jordan Curtis noted. “I was flattered to have such an excellent list to choose from.”
He went on to suggest Woodcock and Patti Greek as his preferences.
In regard to Woodcock, Curtis recalled Bob Sevigny, a former AUB member whose passing created one of the vacancies, who Curtis said “the heart he had for the community and not only did he have industrial experience, but he was also very involved in the parks foundation. I think Shirley Woodcock is someone who has experience in the energy sector, which I think is important.”
He also spoke in favor of Greek’s candidacy.
“Patti Greek is a business owner in downtown ... I think that would bring a different perspective to the board we don’t have currently,” Curtis continued.
Council Member Frances Witt McMahan said she likes McCowan as a candidate, noting that she retired from Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and “stays involved in whatever she can” in the community. Witt McMahan also voiced her support for Greek and Monteen.
“I’ve talked to him probably more than I have the others,” Witt McMahan said.
Mayor Bo Perkinson agreed with Curtis that it was an impressive list of candidates, but also suggested something else as well.
“It’s maybe one of the longer list of applicants I can remember for the Athens Utilities Board,” Perkinson said.
That led him to back Woodcock and Greek’s candidacy.
“When I saw Shirley’s application, I thought gee, energy sector, she has been involved in many areas of the city, she really brings a wealth of experience in the business world,” he said, noting that Greek also has an extensive history of experience in retail work. “That’s a pretty good twosome there.”
Pelley, however, said he still supports Monteen to go along with Woodcock on the board.
“(Monteen) has the experience, being with AUB, and he’s a really good, solid person,” Pelley said. “He would bring to the committee an understanding of how the utilities work that we don’t have at present.”
From there, they turned to making a choice — with it being noted that Woodcock appeared on four of five lists, Greek on three of five and each of Monteen and McCowan on two of five.
With that, they decided by consensus to advance the two of Woodcock and Greek on to the council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.