The Athens City Council is considering modifications to the city’s Special Event Organizer Beer Permit ordinance.
The ordinance, which was established in January 2018, allows non-profit organizations to apply to the Athens Beer Board for the opportunity to sell beer at public events. There has not been a single application for the permit since it was established.
Council Member Jordan Curtis first asked for this item to be discussed at the March Council study session. That discussion continued at Monday’s study session, including a few recommendations to alter the language in the existing ordinance.
Curtis suggested changes to the ordinance to eliminate what he feels is some contradictory language.
Currently, the ordinance states, “There shall be no limitation on the number of permits issued to Special Event Organizers …”
The existing ordinance also states, “No non-profit, charitable organization or political organization shall be eligible to receive more than six Special Event Organizer Beer Permits in any one calendar year, measured from January 1 to December 31.”
City Manager C. Seth Sumner proposed removing both of those lines from the ordinance and adding “The Athens Beer Board shall have the authority to issue a Special Event Organizer Beer Permit for a single event or for no more than six events under a program, per applicant, during the calendar year.”
The ordinance also states: “The Athens Beer Board shall have the authority to issue a Special Event Organizer Beer Permit … for a temporary period of time not to exceed one 48-hour period.”
Sumner proposed leaving this language intact, but clarifying that the 48-hour period applies to a single event.
“Listening to the council in your conversations the last two months, I wanted to make those simple tweaks to the existing ordinance so you could see what we’re looking at and offer that for your discussion,” said Sumner.
“Really, the biggest change is just having the ability to go up to six events under one application fee,” added Curtis.
Council Member Dick Pelley said he opposes these proposed changes.
“I want the ordinance thrown out,” said Pelley. “I don’t think we need it at all.”
Mayor Bo Perkinson asked Pelley to elaborate.
“We’ve had it for several years and nobody’s used it,” said Pelley. “We have ample beer for sale in Downtown Athens and all this ordinance does is cut into those beer sales for existing businesses.”
Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan noted that the ordinance only applies to non-profit organizations.
“If a non-profit were going to have an event downtown and it could help them to raise money, then that is one reason that I would be OK with it,” she said. “There are many opportunities for non-profits to have some type of outdoor event and profit from that. It’s not just helping to pay salaries. It’s helping mission-based issues. Just because it hasn’t been used before doesn’t mean it won’t be. And, if it’s never used, then we don’t have to worry about it.”
“Most non-profits are not going to avail themselves of this, so why even have it,” replied Pelley.
In response to Pelley’s earlier point about impeding beer sales for existing businesses, Curtis noted that food vendors participate in Downtown Athens events.
“Should we not allow them because they’re infringing upon food sales for existing downtown restaurants,” asked Curtis. “I think that’s a flaw of logic.”
