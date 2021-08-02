The threat of rain and plenty of heat thinned the crowd, but the second Fifth Friday event was still a success, according to Athens Main Street Director Lisa Dotson.
Friday’s event, themed “Back to School,” took place at multiple locations around Downtown Athens.
In addition to festivities taking place on Washington Avenue, live music was also performed at the Market Park Pavilion.
According to Dotson, the event went well.
“I believe the weather played a part in the number of people who attended. I think we picked the hottest day of the year,” she expressed. “Some people stated that it was raining in their locations so we had some cancellations because of that.”
Some of the games that had been planned didn’t happen due to the vendors having to cancel their attendance as well.
“We thought it was a good event. We had planned to have the concert in front of Greeks Bearing Gifts, but because of the predicted rain we moved it to Market Park Pavilion,” she noted. “We also anticipated for parks and rec to have games in the street on Washington Avenue, but because the street was so hot we didn’t want the kids to to burn themselves, so the games were moved down to the pavilion as well.”
One of the new additions to the event was the “Spark Up!” entrepreneur pop-up shop that featured six participants.
“The kids were between ages 8-16 that participated in this event and they were able to set up as vendors and actually sold their product,” Dotson expressed. “They are excited about coming back again in the future.”
Athens Main Street partnered with the LITE House for Friday night’s Spark Up shop.
Dotson said she plans to continue holding Fifth Friday events moving forward and also is seeking opportunities to expand business and industry in Athens.
“We are partnering with a restaurant and bar incubator in Chattanooga called Proof and their consultant has agreed to work with us and prepare us to recruit new restaurants for downtown,” she noted. “Our next step for this year is to create the nightlife because the comments that I have been receiving from when we had our five-year anniversary celebration is that people want the music, people want a night life and I think that is what was enjoyable tonight with the live concert from the Hardaways as well as the play that was offered at Pocket Park.”
Dotson said she believes that extending the time that there are reasons to gather in downtown will help it grow.
“I think people come out for the nightlife entertainment. That is what we want and we want to make it family friendly,” she said. “We want to make our downtown family friendly so it can be a place for people to come to so they can shop, eat, play and live.”
The next Fifth Friday event being planned will be a part of the downtown Halloween festivities, currently planned to take place on Oct. 29.
“We are going to include the Fifth Friday with Downtown Halloween,” Dotson noted. “We will partner with Tennessee Wesleyan University, the Arts Center and the City of Athens as we have done in the past and like normal our businesses will hand out candy for trick or treating because we feel that is a safe way for kids to enjoy Halloween. So we are really looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.