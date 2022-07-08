The Athens Fire Department is offering installations and information for child seats in family vehicles. AFD Battalion Chief Ron Nipper, a certified protection safety technician, is leading the project to help inform parents about and install child seats for families.
“Mainly, I inspect, install and advise caregivers on proper use of the car seats,” Nipper said. “I cannot provide car seats but if you have one then I can tell you if it is safe and the proper method to install it to ensure that when your child gets into the seat they will be correctly restrained to prevent injury.” The services provided are free of charge other than providing your own children’s car seat.
Nipper undertook training to provide these types of safety measures to the community.
“I went to a class in Chattanooga at the Family Services Center in February,” he noted. “The state offers a grant for the class so even the class was free of charge.”
Nipper wanted to provide this service to the community due to his own previous experiences raising his children.
“Most of the time unless you go through the manuals the seats aren’t secured properly,” he stated. “A lot of seats now have a tether on the back that hooks to the anchor point but the tether can’t always be used. If the tether can’t be used then it has to be secured and if it isn’t then it could become a projectile in the event of a crash. This is all about making sure the children are safe.”
While Nipper has been certified for five months, he is currently looking into setting up a “check point” for the City of Athens with the aid of another organization from middle Tennessee.
“Due to both of our schedules we haven’t been able to pinpoint a time frame yet but we are hoping to provide this in the future,” he noted. “The checkpoint will be an event where if someone has a new car seat and isn’t sure how to install it or if they have a car seat installed and want to make sure it has been done properly then we can check it. We can also check to make sure the restraints are good for the children and we will even look to make sure there haven’t been any recalls or past expiration dates because car seats do expire.”
He believes this program will be a good asset to the community to help ensure and practice safety.
“I personally think this will be a pretty big benefit,” he expressed. “There is just a certain peace of mind when you know that your children are as safe as they can be.”
Anyone who is interested in making an appointment for installation, information or inspection can do so by calling 423-744-2789 or e-mail at fireadmin@athenstn.gov
“This is a program that I intend to keep going,” Nipper said. “I want to maintain this certification so I can continue to provide this service to the community.”
