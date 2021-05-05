Discussions have been underway among administrators with Athens City Schools to emphasize diversity hires within the system. During last week’s work session, ACS Board Member Dr. Amy Sullins brought up the importance of diversity among staff members.
“I’d like to get an update, as a system, on steps we’re taking to seek out diversity that reflects the diversity of our students,” Sullins said. “I know that the teaching force continues to be predominantly white and female.”
Because women are typically the most likely to pursue a career in teaching, Sullins said she would consider diversity to include men as well.
“I would even think that males are considered a diverse population for teaching,” she said. “Having males in front of students is such a positive thing and it shows them they can grow up and do this or become leaders in the community.”
She added that she can’t dictate hires to the school system administrators, but she feels input from the board is important as well.
“It’s not our job to hire, but it is our job to advocate for our children and our school system and ensure that we are seeking all sorts of educators to come to us because our children are of a very diverse background,” Sullins explained.
Director of Schools Robert Greene pointed out that the current gender diversity in the schools is dependent upon where in the system a person looks.
“We have a good number of males in the middle school in particular,” he said. “They’re aware of that and they look for that. In the elementary schools, there are very few (men).”
Assistant Director of Schools Melody Armstrong added that the system works closely with local colleges when looking to fill roles in the schools — in particular Tennessee Wesleyan University and Lee University.
“Tennessee Wesleyan reaches out and they include us when doing their planning,” she said. “One suggestion we have given is if we can identify minorities early who have an interest, then maybe we can reach out, pull them in and encourage them all through their four years. When we go to job fairs, we are very intentional about reaching out and following up.”
While there is a considerable population of international students at both TWU and Lee, Armstrong noted that group doesn’t generally study to be a teacher.
