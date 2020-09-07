The McMinn County Commission voted unanimously last Monday to apply for a federal grant to perform site grading at the North Etowah Industrial Park.
Development of county industrial land has been identified by the Commission as one of its top priorities.
The McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) asked the county to apply for the U.S. Economic Development Administration grant which, if awarded, will serve as matching money for a $750,000 grant already received by the MCEDA through the Tennessee Valley Authority InvestPrep Program.
“One of my biggest challenges at North Etowah is topography,” explained MCEDA Director Kathy Price. “When companies come, they look at it and they just see too much risk.”
Working with TVA, the MCEDA has developed a plan on how to approach site preparation at North Etowah. The approximately $2.6 million plan would clear around 35 acres of land.
The resolution asked the county to contribute a 20% match for the federal grant — about $370,000.
“That could also be less because we are going to be applying for some state funds, as well,” said Price.
TVA has already begun conducting environmental studies at the site.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry said a lack of site preparation at the industrial park has not specifically prevented any industrial prospects from deciding to locate a new facility there.
“But it was going to cost us if they decided to be here because they wanted that site taken care of,” he explained.
Price further explained that the site grading plan does not cover all potential requests from prospective industries, but it would definitely eliminate a major hurdle in the recruitment process.
“It can’t be used as an excuse any longer,” added Gentry regarding advanced site preparation.
If approved for the federal grant, the county will draw its match from its Hotel/Motel Tax Fund, with any additional monies allocated from capital funds set aside by the county for land use.
