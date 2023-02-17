The playground at Athens Regional Park will be closed for the foreseeable future.
The City of Athens has announced the playground at Athens Regional Park was closed yesterday and will remain that way for an undetermined amount of time to make updates and improvements to the grounds.
“We will be resurfacing the small child play area with mulch and then some of the pieces that were broken will be dug up and replaced during this time,” said Athens Communications Coordinator Brianna Baker. “No new play structure is going up but they will be fixing some of the current features.”
While the amount of time the playground will remain closed for is undetermined, Baker hopes that it will be finished by the time the warmer seasons arrive.
“A lot of this will be dependent on weather,” she noted. “It’s going to be the same surface that is on the larger kid play area so it will be rubber mulch surface.”
Plans for the project have been in the works since last October.
“The mulch in the large play area has been very welcomed so families and the staff will be excited when it’s done,” Baker said. “Aside from it looking nicer it will be nice for the families to not have to drag any mulch with them.”
The rubber mulch has a different feel and texture compared to regular mulch.
“It has a bouncy feel to it and when you consider all of the falls that happen at the playground the kids will be happy,” Baker stated. “Unlike with regular mulch, you don’t have to worry about a rock or it being pointy.”
Also at regional park, Baker noted there are plans for other improvements as well.
“Improvements to accessibility to a walking trail and a baseball field are also in the works,” Baker said. “Currently we are in-between parks and recs directors so there isn’t much else I can say at the moment.”
Additionally to the work being done at the playground, Baker wished to remind the public of the city’s upcoming events.
“The Daddy-Daughter Dance will be next weekend and we are currently doing baseball and basketball registration,” Baker said. “For those who are interested, tickets can be purchased by visiting athenstn.gov/parks. Sign-ups for baseball and basketball can be found there as well.”
