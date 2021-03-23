Bowater Credit Union Member Amanda Rogers has won a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize for her favorite non-profit, Wild River Retreat.
Bowater Credit Union has asked its members to nominate their favorite non-profit in the counties eligible for credit union membership: Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk.
Up to five $1,000 prizes are awarded each year and Wild River Retreat in Charleston is the first winner of 2021.
“Wild River Retreat began in 2006 . . . to help people strengthen their relationship with the Lord,” wrote Rogers.
Wild River Retreat is a Christian-based destination for anyone or any group, which includes access to campgrounds and picnic areas. According to officials, Wild River Retreat provides youth groups, church groups, scout troops and others an atmosphere to promote Christ and group activities in a casual, comfortable way.
“The retreat includes a 27-acre island that is typically accessible by pole ferry. For the last three years the ferry has been out of the water for repairs,” wrote Rogers.
The $1,000 donation would allow the ferry to be repaired and allow access to the island once more. To learn more about Wild River Retreat visit http://www.wildriverretreat.com/
The Pay It Forward program will continue in 2021 and that means any member of Bowater Credit Union can nominate their favorite non-profit for a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize. Up to five prizes will be given out in 2021 and the deadline to be considered for the next prize is May 31.
Bowater Credit Union began the Pay It Forward program in 2010 as a way to give to the community it serves. Since the program’s inception, Bowater CU has given $47,000 to various charities making a difference in our community.
For more information, visit BowaterECU.org
