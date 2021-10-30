Once again, the Tennessee Folklore Society has cancelled its annual meeting for 2021 due to COVID-19 and, in its place, the society is posting online a group of recordings from sessions at previous annual meetings.
“Past Meetings, Year 2: Another TFS Online Sampler” will roll out Nov. 6 beginning at 11 a.m. (easter) on the organization’s Facebook and Youtube pages linked from the home page http://www.tennesseefolklore.org/
Like last year’s program, the 2021 project includes videos by Martin Fisher of meeting presentations in recent years. It also features audio recordings from even earlier years, which have been located in the Charles Wolfe collection at MTSU’s Center for Popular Music.
During this era, Tennessee traditional musicians often played and sang at society meetings and three of these performances have been edited by Fisher for this year’s project.
The society invited interested public to join its members in enjoying this year’s online program, which includes:
• “Jamboree Time: Remembering Radio in East Tennessee” (film by Bradley Hanson, 2015)
• “African-American String Music in the Roberts Family of Overton County” (Denis Kiely, 2018)
• “The Day of the Dead Alive and Well in Middle Tennessee” (Patricia Gaitley, 2018)
• “Cockfighting in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina: An Interpretation from Oral History” (Charles Gunter, 1978)
• “Curly Fox: Fiddler” (1981)
• “Linnie Johnson: Unaccompanied Ballad Singer” (1981 & 1984)
• “Bud Garrett: Bluesman” (1981)
