The Athens Farmers Market is set to reopen for the fall season starting Sept. 25.
According to Athens Parks & Recreation Department Program Coordinator Brianna Baker, the market will be open every Saturday until Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion, with the exception of Pumpkintown as it will be closed that day.
“I am really looking forward to seeing some pumpkins, some squash and we do tend to see a little bit more baked goods during the fall,” Baker said. “It is always wonderful to get to work at the market with that going on.”
Baker predicted customers will be able to find some pumpkins, decorative gourds, squash, greens, honey, baked goods and potentially meat and craft vendors.
“We have had a really great response with our farmers market,” Baker expressed. “I think everybody is ready for it to be back and get some more fresh produce and wonderful pumpkin rolls.”
She expects to see a large turnout this year based on previous experiences.
“If you want to see a large crowd come out around 10:30 a.m., that is where half the town is,” she noted. “It is hard to say how many vendors will be here as they only fill out one application for the year, but I would say that we have about six that are our regulars.”
Typically the turnout is larger for the summer farmers market, but there are specific items that drive attendance in the fall.
“Typically we have more of a variety in the summer,” she noted. “In the fall, I think people are just kind of really coming for any kind of fresh produce at the market, whereas in the summer a lot of people are looking for specific things like beans, okra and tomatoes.”
She believes the farmers market is a very important asset to the community.
“There are not a whole lot of options for people to be able to get local produce unless you know somebody or travel a bit to another farmers market,” she noted. “This is probably more used by our community than what people realize and this is a good way to get the few items that your household needs along with supporting local farmers.”
Baker noted they are still accepting applications for vendors should anyone be interested.
“Just go onto our website and get the application,” Baker said. “We will come out and do a farm inspection and get you onto the market. There is no time limit because I can go out to inspect as long as it’s growing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.