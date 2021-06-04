MCMINN COUNTY
Budget Committee will meet on Friday, June 4, at 4 p.m. at the McMinn Higher Education Center. The purpose of this meeting is to present the proposed revenues and requested expenditures for FY 21-22.
County Commission will meet at the McMinn Higher Education Center, located on Denso Drive in Athens, in regular session on Friday, June 4, at 4:30 p.m. The commission will then hold its annual strategic planning session after a 30-minute break.
ATHENS
Municipal-Regional Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 7, at noon in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
City Council will hold a study session on Monday, June 7, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.
CALHOUN
City Commission will meet on Monday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
DECATUR
The following meetings will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at the Decatur Municipal Building: 6 p.m. — Decatur Municipal Planning Commission; and 7 p.m. — Decatur Board of Aldermen.
