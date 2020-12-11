The Athens City Council will decide on Tuesday night if the city will adopt a redesign plan for Downtown Athens.
Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson and board members Lauren Shepherd and Jackie Newman attended Monday’s Council study session to seek the Council’s support in adopting the Experience Masterplan 2020 for Downtown Athens. The proposal, which was developed in conjunction with the Lyndhurst Foundation and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, details a series of practical and aesthetic improvements that could change the landscape of Downtown Athens. Included in the proposal are beautification measures such as facade improvements, decorative landscaping, and wall murals. The master plan was fully funded by the Lyndhurst Foundation.
A letter to the Council from Main Street Board of Directors Chair Lisa Mayfield stated: “Main Street Athens Board of Directors has approved the plan and we are requesting that you adopt this plan and support MSA with seeking funding opportunities to fulfill this vision for our community. We believe the implementation of this plan will support our efforts in creating a more vibrant and healthy community.”
City Manager C. Seth Sumner explained during the study session that adoption of the plan by the Council would “give this plan some weight so that we have a plan in place. This Council, as a formality, would be adopting it if you choose. That would give us something to start working towards in planning on grant applications next year to potentially start funding some of the engineering that will be needed and then, of course, the construction that would be needed to put these things in place.”
Sumner emphasized that there should be public engagement during the process of implementing the master plan.
“Optimistically, if we’re able to be successful in obtaining a grant next year, in three years we could see some work towards this actually being done Downtown,” said Sumner.
Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller said the public response he has heard regarding the project has been overwhelmingly positive.
“It’s a more formal way of laying out the canvas for what we envision Downtown continuing to evolve into,” added Council Member Jordan Curtis. “I think this is just an outstanding opportunity. I appreciate all the people that worked very hard to bring it to this point.”
“We can never take our foot off the accelerator for Downtown,” said Mayor Bo Perkinson. “You’ve got to keep improving and encouraging investment. By doing this type of work, I think it encourages further investment in Downtown and I think it helps make a brighter future for Downtown Athens.”
Curtis noted a letter from Tennessee Wesleyan University President Dr. Harley Knowles to the Council, which read, in part: “I hope you agree that great results most often occur when driven by a clear and thoughtful vision for the future. The Masterplan 2020 depicts a vision for the downtown that incorporates the best practices in design, wayfaring, and branding in order to attract business development, community events, and citizens to enjoy all that a safe and attractive downtown has to offer.”
A large focus of the proposal is the narrowing of streets to provide additional parking, as well as to slow down traffic and make the Downtown area safer for pedestrian foot traffic.
In a prior presentation, Dotson noted areas of Downtown Athens where streets are wider than two lanes. The specific areas being discussed are Jackson Street, College Street, White Street, Washington Avenue and Madison Avenue, including the perimeter of the McMinn County Courthouse. The plan also proposes a crosswalk across Jackson Street between TWU and the Arts Center of Athens.
More than 6,300 vehicles are estimated to enter Downtown Athens each day according to the plan. It states that shrinking oversized roadways can lead to between a 19% and 47% reduction in vehicle accidents.
It also states that, as vehicle speeds rise from 20 to 40 miles per hour, the likelihood of a pedestrian fatality in the event of a collision rises from 5% to 85%.
Dotson noted the Jackson Street corridor that leads into Downtown Athens from the northwest as a particular area of concern.
The proposal would achieve “traffic calming” by adding raised and, in some cases, decorative pavement areas, which would narrow the streets; break up long, uninterrupted stretches of roadway; and provide opportunities for modified and/or additional street-side parking. The plan details narrowing option(s) at several key locations throughout Downtown Athens.
