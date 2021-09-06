According to the director, McMinn County Schools has avoided a spike in COVID-19 numbers since the return of school as the pandemic continues on.
According to McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison, the COVID numbers are currently down.
“Our case numbers with our students and our staff have been holding steady,” he said. “There has been a slight increase, but not to a point where we feel that we need to close schools.”
He noted the current situation is unique compared to other nearby school systems.
“When you look around at other counties and other systems around us, a lot of them have had to close down for several days or close to a week,” he noted. “When you measure it by that you would think that we would fall right in there as well, but for whatever reason we haven’t. It hasn’t hit us as hard as it has them with positive COVID cases.”
He believes the reason is due to McMinn County Schools continuing with the protocols they established last year.
“We are still following and reminding schools to follow COVID protocols with washing, spacing, cleaning, just common things,” Parkison noted. “We also suggest wearing a mask, but we do not force it so it is up to the individual if they would like to wear one.”
Looking ahead in preparation of worst case scenarios, Parkison believes any closures would be short term.
“We are under 2% of our staff being out and as long as we have teachers to teach we will keep going,” he stated. “That also applies to the cafeteria staff and bus drivers. If we don’t have food service we can’t open schools and we need the buses to bring the students and take them home, so those are some of my areas of concern.”
Parkison did note that McMinn County Schools has had a “few days” of large absences that were not COVID related.
“There are other illnesses going around and of course you have doctors appointments as well, but our percentages are so small with COVID that we haven’t felt the urgency to close the doors,” Parkison said. “I just hope and pray that it continues like it’s going and goes on the path of a downtrend with COVID.”
Despite the pandemic, Parkison noted that McMinn County Schools has become a Level 5 system on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) tests, which measure student growth from year to year.
“We had six out of our seven elementary schools that were a Level 5 school and we were an overall 5 on the school composite score,” Parkison expressed. “The last year we were tested we were a 3, so we have risen to the occasion in the midst of the COVID year, which is a credit to our instructional staff. Our teachers have done very well and kept teaching in-person, synchronous and asynchronous throughout the year and we did well.”
Parkison believes the schools will continue to improve for next year’s tests.
“I have great confidence in the staff we have and I really feel that we have some of the best teachers in the state and I really believe that we can rise higher,” Parkison said. “I expressed that to our principals and supervisors that my expectations are that we are going to continue and if we can ever slow COVID down and get back to some kind of normalcy then I think McMinn County Schools are set to take off.”
Parkison expressed his pride in everyone in the McMinn County School System.
“There are 147 districts in the state and we are somewhere in the top 50 now,” he expressed. “I hope the community will be proud to know that our teachers are working hard with their students and I have such confidence in our teachers and our administration because I know they are working themselves to death, so I think the community should be excited for the 5 rating and can look forward to more years of success.”
