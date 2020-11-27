Madison Avenue Pharmacy in Athens turns 20 this year and Owner Jeff Wolfenden said he’s particularly happy to have succeeded in his hometown community.
“Being from Athens, growing up here, my father is a dentist in the community, it feels like I’ve known everybody in town at one point,” Wolfenden said. “It’s just fun for me and rewarding for me to be able to come back and be able to give back.”
Wolfenden grew up in Athens, noting that his home was across a field from the location of Madison Avenue Pharmacy.
“I went to school here, I played high school football here, I have so many friends and ties to the community,” he said. “I’ve been very happy to give back for what’s been given to me.”
Wolfenden said when he first opened the doors at Madison Avenue Pharmacy, he wasn’t quite sure what to expect.
“Twenty years in business, I had no idea,” he said. “When I built the building, I designed it so that if it did not make it as a pharmacy, I’d be able to sell or lease it to a doctor’s office or something like that.”
In the 20 years Madison Avenue Pharmacy has been in existence, Wolfenden said there’s been a lot of adjustments to make, but he’s enjoyed the job.
“When you first start out with something like that, you’re really not sure because things change like they do,” he said. “In 20 years, healthcare has changed tremendously. There’s been such a huge swing in the payer scale — where the money is going, who’s getting paid and how much they’re getting paid.”
He added that the proliferation of insurance into the market has really made a big difference as well.
“There’s so much insurance now,” he said. “We have people who need to process insurance, we have middle people we didn’t have before.”
Those extra layers in the industry have hurt some business’ ability to make a profit, but Wolfenden said his interest in the industry transcends money.
“The profit margins aren’t there like they used to be, but that doesn’t stop the people who really want to be in healthcare to help people,” he said. “I’ve had a following here, I’ve had patrons, I’ve had people who want to help me survive. It’s hard to survive in this world as a small, independent business.”
And Wolfenden has done more than survive as his business celebrates its 20-year anniversary.
