Shown here are (from left) Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson, Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner and Skip White, who was named the Athens City Council’s Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) Award winner for May.
A man who holds dual roles as a spiritual leader in the community was honored by the Athens City Council recently.
Skip White was named the council’s Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) Award winner during the council’s May meeting, with his volunteer work and religious involvement cited.
White is the director of spiritual life and chaplain at Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) and also serves as the senior pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Athens.
“He created a worship space within Trinity Church for the TWU chapel and worship team,” Mayor Bo Perkinson, who nominated White, said. “He supported international students who remained on campus during school breaks during the pandemic.”
White’s work has also extended to improvements to the historic Trinity Church.
“He spearheaded renovating the interior program space and supervised exterior renovation of the church sanctuary,” Perkinson said.
White’s volunteer work in the community has included serving on the Habitat for Humanity board and with Read, Lead, Succeed at North City School. He has also coached youth football and basketball and is a member of All-McMinn Modern Professionals (AMMP).
“He exemplifies the spirit of the VIVID Award in so many ways,” Perkinson said. “Skip has made our community a better place to live because of his devotion to others.”
White is a native of North Dakota and attended North Dakota Wesleyan University as well as Duke Divinity School. He has served as an ordained minister of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church since 2005.
