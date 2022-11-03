The United States Daughters of 1812, Volunteer-Wauhatchie Chapter, invites descendants and the public to the grave marking of War of 1812 patriot Timothy Meigs.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Garrison Cemetery, located at 356 Garrison Cemetery Road in Dayton.
Following, at 3 p.m., the chapter will mark the grave of Elizabeth Jane Meigs Hawk, indicating her status as a Real Daughter of 1812. The ceremony will take place at the Calhoun Historic Community Cemetery, located at 106 Church Street in Calhoun.
Timothy Meigs was the youngest child of Return Jonathan Meigs and Grace Starr Meigs. Return J. Meigs served as the first Cherokee Indian Agent and Agent of the War Department to Tennessee. Timothy served as his father’s private secretary and served in the Tennessee militia.
Elizabeth Jane Meigs was one of the five children of Timothy Meigs and Elizabeth Holt Meigs. She married the Rev. Madison Caruthers Hawk. At the time the United States Daughters of 1812 was established in 1892, many of its initial members were “Real Daughters” due to being a daughter of a patriot of the War of 1812. USD 1812 identifies these daughters or granddaughters of patriots with a special grave marker.
The National Society United States Daughters of 1812 is a non-profit, non-political, women’s service organization for descendants of patriots who aided the American cause during the War of 1812.
Members are dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving and increasing knowledge of the history of the American people, and are active in commemorating significant events from that time period.
Membership is available to women age 18 and older who can offer proof that they are lineal descendants of an ancestor who, during the period of 1784-1815 inclusive, rendered civil, military, or naval service.
