McMinn County honored the sacrifices of its fallen soldiers at Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
The annual event was held on the front lawn of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5146 underneath the familiar Thunderbird aircraft. VFW Post 5146 Commander Terry Huskey served as host for the event.
The featured speaker was Rick Thompson, who was the final crew chief for Thunderbird #2 — the actual plane that is displayed at the VFW.
“What I thought about doing was taking you in the back seat to go flying with me. How’s that sound,” asked Thompson. “Instead of telling you the internal workings of this airplane.”
Thompson began to describe the experience of preparing the aircraft for flight by telling onlookers to “Pretend like we’re going to walk out and get ready to get in this airplane.”
Thompson then walked the crowd through the steps it took to get the Thunderbird from the runway to the sky and ended by taking questions.
Also speaking during the ceremony was American Legion Post 68 Commander Dick Pelley.
“Memorial Day is a time when we honor all the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to our country,” he said. “As we remember them, let’s honor the gift of freedom that they have given us by saying thank you with our actions and choosing to love and honor one another, even when sometimes we disagree.”
Next at the podium was VFW Auxiliary President Michelle Haney.
“As we observe Memorial Day, we do more than simply carry on the tradition dating back to 1866. We also fulfill a commitment to some very special people,” she said. “Who are those individuals we pause to honor and praise? They were ordinary human beings just like us, but what they accomplished was extraordinary. They answered a call to duty, thereby giving us today, tomorrow and all the tomorrows of our future.”
At the conclusion of her remarks, Haney invited all in attendance to enjoy a meal courtesy of the VFW Auxiliary immediately following the ceremony.
VFW Chaplain J.D. Phillips delivered the opening and closing prayers.
The McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard presented the colors prior to Evonne Hayes’ singing of the National Anthem and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Later, the Honor Guard performed a rifle salute during the playing of “Taps” and conducted the flag folding ceremony it provides for military honors during the funeral of a veteran.
Linda Sherman, senior vice president of the VFW Auxiliary, performed the Missing Man Table Ceremony in honor those taken prisoner or declared missing in action during wartime.
The trio of U.S. Army veterans Bob Jones and Bobby Cagle and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ed Blackman read aloud the names of all McMinn County veterans who have passed away over the past year.
The ceremony concluded with the Black Jacks playing “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes while guests were invited to place an flag on the Memorial Cross in honor of a veteran.
