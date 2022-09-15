Residents of McMinn and Meigs counties may soon see an expansion of broadband internet coverage locally.
On Monday, it was announced that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the State of Tennessee.
In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 unserved homes and businesses across 58 counties.
One of those grants went to Charter Communications, which is set to receive $20,429,809 to serve parts of McMinn, Meigs, Benton, Carroll, Loudon and McNairy counties.
“People are moving to Tennessee from across the nation in record numbers and we have an obligation to prepare our state for continued growth,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “Our strategic investments in broadband infrastructure will ensure our rural communities are connected and have every opportunity to thrive, and I thank the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for managing dollars effectively to serve Tennesseans.”
According to the 2020 Broadband Deployment Report published by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), one in six rural Tennesseans lacks access to broadband. Since 2018, TNECD has awarded nearly $120 million in broadband grants through state and federal funding to serve more than 140,000 Tennessee households.
“To achieve economic growth and prosperity, it’s imperative that Tennessee’s communities have the proper infrastructure in place,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said. “Thanks to the $447 million awarded in funding, broadband access will be available to 36 grantees with 75 projects across 58 Tennessee counties and we look forward to seeing how these grants spur further success among each community.”
The U.S. Department of the Treasury previously defined “unserved areas” as lacking access to a wireless connection capable of minimum speeds of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. However, due to the increasing demands of the digital age, any connection that provides lower than 100 Mbps download speed and 20 Mbps upload speed is now deemed “unserved.”
In consideration of this new definition, it was noted that application priority was still given to those with the lowest internet speeds, but all applications under this new definition of “unserved” were considered.
Funding for these grants comes through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund — American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP), which utilizes a portion of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan funds to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee’s Fiscal Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) dedicated $500 million to broadband funding from this program, with more than $446 million going to infrastructure and nearly $50 million going to broadband adoption and digital literacy efforts.
For this round of funding, TNECD received 218 applications requesting over $1.2 billion.
Grantees will provide approximately $331 million in matching funds to complete these projects for a combined investment of $778 million in new broadband infrastructure projects across the state. These projects must be completed within three years.
