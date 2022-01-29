North City Elementary School has created its own in-house television program to both share information with their students as well as teach them skills in journalism.
“We call it North City TV or Eagle TV and it is a program that allows a variety of students to deliver weekly updates that are schoolwide in a news-like fashion,” said North City School Teacher Daelyn Waldroup. “We feature your typical news segments like sports, weather and other general world updates, but we also feature school-specific segments like upcoming lunch menu.”
Waldroup believes this is important because it creates a sense of community and connection between the students and the school.
“I think it has given students and staff an additional way to form connections,” she stated. “All students are building relationships with people that they may not have the opportunity to.”
Waldroup initiated the program this year by speaking with the school’s Principal Angel Hardaway.
“She told me that this has been something that she had also thought of and wanted to implement into our school system,” Waldroup recalled. “I’m really thankful to have a principal that is willing to allow freedoms and allow this program to exist and she has been really supportive.”
According to Waldroup, the students and staff have been “super excited” about the program.
“This is a program that airs every Friday morning, so it gives the students something to look forward to,” she said. “We are committed on our news program to highlight our staff and students. We do things like spotlight of the week that features one teacher that we believe is making a difference in the building or maybe they are doing something special in their classroom. During this session, our members are live in their classroom.”
She noted that this program teaches the students a multitude of skills — from preparation, writings skills and interview skills.
“Our students are learning their writing skills, editing skills, tech skills, stage presence. They are conducting interviews with adults as well, so they are learning the interview process,” she stated. “They also learn how to connect with their community. For example, we had school board appreciation week and we featured two school board members on our program and the students led that so they had to know how to generate questions, how to ask someone to participate on being in the news and all types of skills like that.”
Waldroup hopes this program will remain in the school for many years to come.
“I have spoken to a few students on their thoughts on the program and one thing that I asked was if the program had any impact,” she recalled. “They said yes because every Friday they ask the teacher to watch it and they are always excited to watch. Another student said that it impacted his life because it has been a great opportunity to show many people how to act correctly. Through that it has made our school better because our motto is to soar and it has been mentioned several times and it has helped many students memorize it and apply it to their lives.”
