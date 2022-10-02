Friendly City Festivals has announced the stage schedule for this weekend's Pumpkintown on Saturday, Oct. 8. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We're really excited about this year's entertainment schedule", said festival organizer Meredith Willson. "Having live local entertainment on two stages makes for a great experience."
Kicking off the Courthouse Steps Stage at 10:30 a.m. will be Roscoe Morgan - a third-generation roots musician, singer/songwriter and string music instructor who makes his home in rural Blount County. He has performed many times at Pumpkintown, Sounds of Summer and other events.
Inspirations Dance & Gymnastic Studios will be performing at 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. IDS opened in 2008 and now has two locations in Athens and one studio in Knoxville. IDS offers classes in ballet, contemporary, hip hop, aerial arts, tumbling and more by instructors with professional backgrounds in dance. IDS will perform "Stranger Things" along with pre-show entertainment of aerial silks, tumbling and dance.
Hunter South will take the stage at 12:30 p.m. South is a singer/songwriter who is a native of Athens. He's been writing songs for five years and in his early musical career was heavily influenced by John Mayer. He currently leads and writes worship music.
Husband-wife acoustic duo Diana and Perry Brake, also known as Faith Willin', will perform at 1:45 p.m. From Tellico Plains, Faith Willin' performs a collection of songs and tunes ranging from old time Appalachia, gospel, Americana, bluegrass folk, classic country and traditional. Some of their instruments include guitar, old-time banjo, bass cello, fiddle, mandolin, mountain dulcimer and ukelele. Diana and Perry both teach music lessons and offer music performing and jamming workshops out of their home and are also the directors of the Tellico Plains JAM Program that teaches children in grades 3-12 to play traditional Appalachian music.
McKee Promotions will provide the sound system for the Courthouse Steps Stage.
The Market Pavilion Stage will offer a wide variety of entertainment throughout the festival. At 10 a.m., the winners of the CASA Run for the Child 5K/Awareness Walk will be announced and the Mutt Strutt led by Tennessee Wesleyan University's mascot Wesley will start around 10:45.
At 11 a.m., the Armfield Dance Academy will perform a couple of dances from their upcoming "Nutcracker" performance. Advance tickets and class information will be available at their vendor booth. And, at 12:30 p.m., the McMinn Regional Humane Society will announce the winners of the Doggie Costume Contest.
Skelton Key will take the Pavilion Stage at 1 p.m. Skelton Key is a popular local band that plays a mix of styles including original and popular country and rock tunes.
Nashville-based Natchez Tracers will be on stage at 2 p.m. Formed in 2014, Natchez Tracers delivers a modern take on a classic format focusing on thoughtful lyrics, inspired melodies and instrumental excursions. Co-band leaders Lewis Stubbs and Josh Womack equally share songwriting, vocal and guitar-playing duties. The band is currently playing regional shows throughout the Southeast supporting their third EP titled "Hug You All on the Other Side" while introducing new material to the live show.
Hometown favorites Mendingwall take to the stage at 3 p.m. Brothers John and Joseph Gordon grew up playing gospel music in church and still carry on that tradition in their current performances. After meeting drummer John Knox in 2005, their blend of lyric-filled rock and roll was born.
The Dexter Thomas Band closes out the Sounds of Summer series at 7 p.m.
Since 1995, this 10-piece dance show band plays a mix of '60s and '70s rock and roll with a little R&B. The band combines male and female lead vocals.
Integrity Sound Solutions is providing sound for the Pavilion Stage.
Pumpkintown is a free to the public production by Friendly City Festivals made possible by the following sponsors: The City of Athens, McMinn Tourism Board, VEC Customer Shares, Tennessee Overhill, Tennessee Arts Commission, Citizens National Bank of Sevier County, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, 104.9 The Mountain/3 Rivers Radio Group, The Daily Post-Athenian, WCLE-Mix 104.1 FM, Morning Fax, Athens Kiwanis Club, Simmons Bank, Simmons Wealth Management Group, Starr Regional Medical Center, Mayfield Dairy Farm, DENSO, The Arts Center, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and Athens Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.