Delinquent Tax Committee will meet via Zoom today at 7:15 p.m. to discuss various county-owned properties. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86757000469 or call 1-646-876-9923 to join the meeting. The meeting ID is 867 5700 0469.
County Commission will meet today at 7:30 p.m. The regularly scheduled meetings for August and September are being combined in this meeting.
