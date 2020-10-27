With October being National Bullying Prevention Month, area health officials noted it’s important to highlight the trauma that can occur as a result of bullying, whether a child is participating in remote learning or in-person learning.
“Unfortunately, even in the midst of a pandemic, bullying doesn’t stop,” stated a news release from Volunteer Behavioral Health (VBH). “In fact, there are studies pointing to the increase of cyberbullying incidents as more youth spend time online for both school and socializing.”
One organization, Light, which tracks online content for abusive language with children, recently found a 70% increase in hate speech between kids in chat rooms.
“Boredom and stress could play a role in the increase in bullying behavior online during this time,” Nathan Miller, regional vice president of VBH, said. “In-person bullying may be increasing as a response to a host of COVID-19 issues such as stigma from contracting the virus, mask wearing or family economic struggles.”
Bullying is considered an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) which can turn into toxic stress leading to many behavioral and physical health issues over time. Parents are recommended to discuss healthy online communication, which helps children grow resilience and confidence to deal with bullies and the negative effects from ACEs.
“As early as possible, it’s critical to open the lines of communication between parents and children around the topic of bullying,” Verushka Page, center director of Hiwassee Mental Health, said. “These conversations should highlight that online harassment, name calling and sharing of private information are not OK.”
Page added that parents should let children know that in any bullying situation, they are not alone and that they can always come speak to them without fear of getting into trouble.
“Many children who experience bullying feel a great deal of shame and don’t want to share their bullying experiences,” Page said. “So reminding them often that you, teachers and other trusted adults are there for them may make them feel more comfortable when they need someone to talk to.”
Not all children will express themselves openly, but there are other signs to watch for, she noted. These include aggressive behavior, being withdrawn, changes in sleeping patterns, increase in stomach aches or headaches, or suddenly not wanting to get online.
If a parent does discover their child is being bullied, Page recommended they take the steps to stop it immediately. Most online platforms have ways to report any type of abuse — usually an e-mail such as “abuse@” along with the platform or domain name, such as abuse@twitter.com
School districts also have reporting guidelines on their websites or parents can e-mail their child’s teacher. For instance, Rutherford County schools uses an app called STOP!T that allows users to report anonymously. The main point is to take action quickly.
“There are links between bullying and mental health issues such as depression or even thoughts of suicide,” Page said. “Don’t be afraid to reach out to a mental health professional for help as a parent. They can assist in finding solutions.”
Behavioral Health Safety Net (BHSN) for children is funded by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) and provides services to uninsured children ages 3-17 who meet program eligibility criteria.
Learn about more ways Volunteer Behavioral Health can help by visiting their website at www.vbhcs.org or by calling 1-877-567-6051 for a same day appointment.
