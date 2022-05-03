The City of Athens has updated its system to make registrations, reservations and notifications easier for the public.
According to Athens Parks and Recreations Director Austin Fesmire, they have spent the last year taking feedback from the public in order to better their system.
“I think people are going to be ecstatic when they see the difference between what we had and what we are going to,” Fesmire expressed. “One of the great things that the new software will have is the ability to be sent an e-ticket, like for the Daddy-Daughter Dance for example, so that when you come into the door we will just need to scan your ticket and you can go in, so it will make things much easier and quicker.”
Making online reservations has been reworked to make things more clear and easier to understand as well, he noted.
“So if you are searching to reserve a pavilion then you’ll be able to see the pavilion’s hours and make the reservation online,” he noted. “Registrations for little league, basketball, etc. have been made much easier, so we are really excited about that.”
Fesmire noted that everyone in the parks and recreation department has been working overtime to get the new system launched.
“Over the last few days we had been moving all the current reservations from the old system to the new system, that way when we open it up everything will already be there for people,” Fesmire said. “People can access the new system by going to www.athenstn.gov/parks and there will be links directly there.”
The department could not take reservations from April 28 through May as the system was going online, but it is now functional.
According to Fesmire, the new system is mobile friendly, allowing easy navigation through a smartphone.
“Once everyone sees how this new system is they will think, ‘why didn’t you do this 10 years ago.’ So they are going to be very excited,” he expressed. “The citizens wanted a different platform that was easier to use and we listened. We set out to do something the citizens were asking us to do and I hope that they will enjoy it.”
