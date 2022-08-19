McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is encouraging the community to be more vigilant about locking their vehicles, noting that it can cut down on crimes in the area.
According to Guy, the majority of motor vehicle crimes happen to an unlocked vehicle.
“Ninety-nine percent of auto thefts reported to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office involve unlocked vehicles. Over 50% had keys left inside,” he noted. “Several were left running, unlocked, outside a business. If citizens remove their keys and lock their vehicles at home or when parked, they can reduce their risk of vehicle theft by 100% and eliminate vehicle theft in our county.”
Guy submitted data dating six years back from last year and showing: in 2016 there were 114 auto thefts and 41 thefts from autos; 2017 had 128 auto thefts and 57 thefts from autos; 2018 featured 122 vehicle thefts with 49 from vehicles; 2019 had 117 auto thefts and 58 thefts from vehicles; 2020 had 97 auto thefts and 18 thefts from autos; and 2021 had 105 automobile thefts and 56 thefts from a vehicle.
“Nintey-nine percent of theft of items from vehicles involve unlocked vehicles. Again, simply locking a vehicle at home or when parked can reduce the risk of theft by 100%,” Guy expressed. “Items normally stolen from unlocked vehicles include firearms, wallets with cash and credit cards, phones and computers. Not leaving these items in a vehicle also greatly reduces the risk of theft.”
Guy stated they have video evidence to support the claims of the effectiveness of locking car doors.
“We’ve obtained home security videos of these thefts that have occurred in neighborhoods. One suspect will walk through yards while another suspect slowly drives through the street. The suspect walking will approach vehicles parked at homes and try the door handles. If it’s locked, he moves on. If it’s unlocked, he enters the vehicle and in 30 seconds steals any items inside, then moves on the next home,” Guy said. “We’ve seem similar theft processes in parking lots. This is one crime where our citizens can make a huge impact by simply locking their cars. Working together, we could completely eliminate auto theft in McMinn County.”
In a recent edition of The Daily Post-Athenian about the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime In Tennessee report focusing on McMinn County, Guy stated that this particular crime fluctuates.
“Every year our motor vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles go up and down but that is one crime that I’m convinced we can completely eliminate if people would just lock their vehicles,” he expressed. “That would probably take almost 200 reports away from this list. Nobody is breaking windows to get into vehicles, they are just checking to see if they are unlocked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.