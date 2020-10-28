The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 29th Annual Mother Son Dance has gone virtual and will be hosting a virtual dance contest in place of the traditional in-person dance.
Dance contestants will submit a video on the City of Athens, Tennessee Facebook event page. There will be four categories for prizes awarded: One in each for Best Dressed, Best Video Location, Most Creative Video, and Best Overall Video. Contestants are asked to use a hashtag for the category they enter.
The winners will be chosen by the community by most “likes.” The winners for the Best Overall Video will receive a 32” Smart TV. Guidelines for the video contest can be found online at www.cityofathenstn.com/parks, as well as the City of Athens, Tennessee Facebook page.
Participation is limited to one submission per son. Group participation is welcome and will be held to one per family. The contest is open to mothers and sons of all ages and submissions will be accepted Nov. 2-12.
Another activity the Parks and Recreation Department is doing for the Mother Son Dance is to host a Mother Son Date at the Athens Movie Palace. From Nov. 6-11, the City of Athens has sponsored a movie for mothers and sons to attend for free. No additional tickets will be required, and concessions will be available for purchase. The movie showtimes will be listed on the Athens Movie Palace website and the City of Athens website and Facebook page. At the theater, parks staff will have photo props for picture taking, door prizes, and a kickoff dance to start the movie.
For more information on the Mother Son Virtual Dance, contact the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department by phone at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, by email at recreation@athenstn.gov, online at www.cityo
fathenstn.com/parks or in person at 815 North Jackson Street in Athens. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•
The City of Athens Public Works Department announces that loose leaf collection routes will begin on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 a.m.
If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
The city will not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit http://www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 68 and County Road 304 in Meigs County on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
•
Starr Regional Medical Center in Etowah will host the MEDIC mobile unit in its parking lot for a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 30, from noon to 6 p.m.
All donors must wear a mask; there will be limited supplies on hand.
All donors who make an appointment, keep it and donate will receive a free $10 E-gift card. Therapeutic donors and deferrals are not eligible for the card.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but priority will be given to those with appointments.
To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit www.tndonor.org
All donors will receive a free MEDIC gift and a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
•
The Town of Englewood will be doing brush pick-up Nov. 2-6. Limbs larger than six feet will not be picked up.
•
The City of Athens has announced that the temporary parking at the Athens Eureka Trailhead, located at 1400 East Madison Ave., will be further restricted through Nov. 18.
Limited parking for three to four cars will be available during this time, with periods when no parking will be available. The purpose of this restriction is to allow for the construction of the new road that will enter the new parking lot and restroom area.
Users are encouraged to park at the Englewood Trailhead during this time period.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have a cow-themed Facebook Live Storytime and Craft on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. Grab and go craft packets that correspond with the storytime will be available for pick up beginning on Monday. There are no programs at the library.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
A sewer line project on Sunset Avenue in Englewood has begun. The road will be closed at different times while the project is underway.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 95, 96 and 97 on Madison Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the remodeling of a building.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department and Kiwanis Club of Athens have partnered to present the Virtual Halloween Costume Contest and Explore “BOO”tiful Athens Virtual Scavenger Hunt events, while still being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virtual Halloween Costume Contest will have age categories of 0-5, 6-12 and 13 and up. Those wishing to participate will need to visit www.cityofathenstn.com/parks and click on the link for the Costume Contest. Once inside the link, the picture of the contest entrant wearing their costume can posted there and the recreation staff will compile them for judging.
As tradition holds, Kiwanis Club members will vote on their top three winners in each category. The costume contest submissions are open until Nov. 1. Judging will take place on Nov. 2 and announcements of prize winners will be on Nov. 3. All prizes may be claimed at Athens Municipal Building.
The Explore “BOO”tiful Athens Virtual Scavenger Hunt is a family-style bingo card that encourages kids to find fall and Halloween items around their own household, city parks and Downtown attractions. The participant will take a picture of themselves doing each activity while completing one full line to achieve bingo.
With the help of a parent or guardian, the participants must then visit www.cityofathenstn.com/parks and click on the link for the Virtual Scavenger Hunt. Inside that link, post the appropriate pictures matching their location on the webpage to receive credit for the bingo.
All who complete bingo will be entered into a random draw that will award four participants with grand prizes. The scavenger hunt will run until Nov. 1. Announcements of prize winners will be on Nov. 2. All prizes may be claimed at the Athens Municipal Building.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700.
•
Property tax notices for the City of Athens were mailed on Oct. 19. If you do not receive your notice by Oct. 31, call the city Finance Department at 423-744-2700, ext. 4.
You may pay your taxes at 815 North Jackson Street Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., online at www.cityofathenstn.com, or mail payment to: City of Athens, 815 N. Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303. All property taxes are due by Feb. 28, 2021.
•
The Town of Englewood is reminding its citizens that burning in ditches is prohibited. Although the town does not require burn permits, it is recommended to contact the local dispatch service at 423-745-3222 of plans to burn.
•
The Athens-McMinn Family YMCA will be handing out 1,000 fresh produce food boxes to the community every Thursday for the month of October. Staff and volunteers will be in the lower lot of the YMCA from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Thursday to hand out the boxes drive thru style as cars arrive. Groups are encouraged to contact debbie@athensmcminnymca.org to arrange pick up in an effort to reach those who do not have transportation.
•
Anyone with questions about filling out an online job application, posting an item to Facebook Marketplace, or using a new phone is invited to technology help sessions at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
The library, through a grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, is hosting weekly one-on-one technology help sessions. Patrons may call 423-745-7782 for additional information or to request a specific appointment time. Appointments are not required.
All classes are free of charge and open to all. All library patrons ages five and up are required to wear a mask.
• One-on-One Technology Help Sessions — Mondays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and noon.
• Spanish Language Technology Help Sessions — Wednesdays between 2 and 4 p.m.
•
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency (SETHRA) is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Criteria for applying online is:
• Someone in the household must have an email address
• Someone in the household must have applied for and received assistance between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2019.
• You must have a way to upload the required documents (Photos from phones are acceptable).
To apply online, visit https://thosolutions.com/tnonlineapplication
Anyone facing a disconnection notice will not be able to apply for assistance online.
For more information, call 949-2191, ext. 142
To apply by mail, call your local office or 1-800-852-6155 and request an application be mailed to you.
Visit www.sethra.us to download an application or to find the link to apply online. You can also email completed applications with all required documents to liheap@sethra.us
