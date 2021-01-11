Englewood City Manager Joe Cline would like to continue working to lift the town’s sewer moratorium in 2021.
“Our big plan is to keep moving forward on the sewer system,” Cline said. “We want to get it in better shape to get some relief on the sewer moratorium and we should be completing the project this month for our first Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).”
His excitement continued after speaking to grant agencies.
“This time, we are going to be eligible to receive the full amounts instead of just half and our match is going to be less than it was before, so we are going to be able to receive about $630,000 with Englewood’s match being between $60,000 to $63,000,” he explained. “This is going to be great news for us ... That is that much money that we won’t be having to borrow or go in debt for to fix the sewer system.”
One project the new commission plans on completing this year is “getting the finances back in order.”
“The last two years, the audit has been pretty rough,” Cline noted. “The general fund has decreased $303,421, the water and sewer took a loss last year of $227,263 and they had lost, in the previous year, $80,000 ... we are now trying to mitigate that in the best way possible.”
Another hope is seeing the Eureka Trail extend into the city.
“I know discussions are about getting the trail directly behind city hall and maybe having a park set in that area,” he noted. “That will be a real trailhead in Englewood that would be great for everyone.”
Cline has held discussions to acquire funds to build a replica of the town’s train depot that had been torn down years ago.
“I think it will be a great asset to the city if we could get the grant to bring that back,” Cline expressed. “It would really be outstanding and we could possibly have a stage there for more events.”
Work on the public restrooms is another project the city would like to complete.
“We applied for a grant last year but we didn’t get on the list,” Cline noted. “Hopefully this year we will be able to get that so we can obtain some public restrooms. We would also like to obtain grants to fix some of the roads as we haven’t had too many roads paved over the last few years and we would certainly like to get that accomplished.”
Cline is keeping hope that this year will also bring relief from the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would like to open everything back up and let everyone get back to socializing with everyone and get back to what we would consider normal,” Cline expressed. “Hopefully 2021 will bring a new outlook for everyone.”
