The McMinn County Commission recently agreed unanimously to allow McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy to pursue a pair of grants geared toward fighting violent crime.
Guy brought the proposal to the commission’s December meeting and noted there are two state grants he plans to apply for through the Tennessee Violent Crime Intervention Fund. One grant would be for just over $138,000 and the other would be for up to $2 million. Neither grant requires any matching funding.
Guy said one of the things he hopes to add to the department’s arsenal as a result of the grants is a license plate reader. The device, which he said looks like a mobile vehicle speed reader, scans license plates as vehicles drive by and checks to see if they are wanted.
“If somebody is wanted in a crime, in an Amber Alert, stolen vehicle, they are very, very helpful” in identifying and locating the person, Guy noted.
He added that the devices are mobile and could be shifted around as necessary.
“If people are having problems in their neighborhood and we want to know what’s going on there, these are helpful too,” he explained.
Guy said he’s not sure how many of the devices he’ll be able to buy, but he’ll figure that out if the grant is approved.
The other plan the sheriff has is to partner with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department to add four investigative detective positions to specifically deal with sex crimes.
“We’re having so many of these and they’re very time consuming,” he said.
He noted that a lot of extra time and effort go into investigating sex crimes and having these investigative detectives would allow the current detectives to focus on other crimes. The four positions would have jurisdiction in both McMinn and Polk counties.
The grants would also fund four vehicles for the new positions and a Cellbrite Phone Forensics System.
Guy said if the department receives the funding, it would be good for three years. After that, he said the new positions would continue if the county could foot the bill or those new officers could fill whatever vacant positions would exist between the two departments.
“If it’s something you can fund at the end of the grant term, wonderful,” Guy said. “If not, I think attrition is probably going to open positions up to absorb them back into the department. We’ve lost three deputies in the past six weeks to other departments for higher pay.”
Guy noted that attrition hasn’t been an issue in the recent past, but it is becoming one now.
“We weren’t losing that many (previously), but others were and they jacked their pay up,” he said.
Of that trio of deputies who have left, two went to the Etowah Police Department and one headed to the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department.
The commissioners approved Guy’s pursuit of the grants unanimously.
