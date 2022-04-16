The hours of availability to reserve the Englewood pool for private parties have changed.
During last week’s monthly meeting, the Englewood commissioners voted to make the change.
“We are just going to offer two hours instead of three hours for private parties moving forward,” said Englewood Town Manager Joe Cline. “We were losing quite a bit of money at the price we were charging for three hour parties and I believe that everyone who wishes to rent the pool for parties wouldn’t be against two hours instead of three.”
According to Cline, last year the pool was reserved practically every night for private parties.
“That may have been caused by Etowah not having their pool open yet so this year may look different,” he noted. “Etowah is going to be up and operating this year so we won’t know if that will impact us or not.”
As for now, the change to the reservation hours is likely to be a permanent one.
“The swimming pool is not a money-making operation and trying to minimize our cost plus trying to get the staff to cover those parties late at night is becoming more difficult for us,” said Cline. “We hope to have a pool manager on board in early May. If anyone wants to reserve the pool for parties, they will be able to do so by speaking to the pool manager.”
According to Cline, only one private party reservation will be allowed per day.
“Everything will practically operate the same way that it did in the past, however the switch from three hour reservations to two hour reservations will help us on the staffing side,” expressed Cline. “It had become a real issue trying to get the people who served as lifeguards to stay that extra hour. The way things were set up, the parties would go until 9 p.m., so after clean up and everything it would be roughly 10 p.m. or later before they got out of there.”
He noted that most of the lifeguards the town employed were teenagers.
“This would help get them out of there sooner and they will be more willing to stay,” Cline stated. “This will also help on operation expenses. The more people that are in the pool the more chemical usage needs to be and the cost of chemicals keeps going up.”
Cline hopes that everyone will still have a great time at the city pool.
“We want to have this and we want to offer the reservations to the community, but this was a decision that we had to make,” he noted. “We felt this would be in the best interest of the town moving forward and we hope everyone will still enjoy their time and use of the pool.”
