Public Meetings Jun 14, 2022

MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will hold a Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.

ATHENS
Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, June 15, at 9 a.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.

RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, June 16, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.

DECATUR
Municipal Planning Commission will not have its regular meeting in June.
Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the Decatur Municipal Building.
