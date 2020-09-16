The Athens City Council has voiced its unanimous support for obtaining the necessary funding to consolidate the city’s four elementary schools.
In a 5-0 vote, the Council agreed on Tuesday night to authorize a $35 million loan to pay for the first phase of a project to build a new elementary school on the campus of the existing City Park Elementary School.
Upon completion, the project will lead to the closure of all existing Athens elementary schools in favor of a new Pre-K through fifth grade complex across the street from the city’s middle school. Phase one will construct the Pre-K through second grade portion of the new complex. Phase two will build the third through fifth grade facilities.
“Thank you for the vote you just took in support of the building for Athens City Schools,” said Director of Athens City Schools Robert Greene during his quarterly report, which came immediately after the Council vote.
“I know you and the (Athens City School) Board worked on that for years and I think it’s a major step forward.”
The Council’s action on Tuesday essentially authorizes the city to incur debt by way of a low interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“This is a required resolution by the USDA for the loan that we’ll be taking on for phase one of the school building program,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner. “It is boiler plate language we did take through our city attorney. There are some issues that we raised with it, but it is standard federal language and we do not foresee any issues with it.”
Sumner has confirmed that the city has officially secured the USDA loan and is locked in at a 2.25% interest rate over 40 years.
The city intends to pay debt service on the school loan through a combination of sales and property tax revenue and anticipated savings from Athens City Schools due to the consolidation.
The Council is expected to consider a property tax increase as part of its 2021-22 budget.
The loan is ready to be allocated for the project upon completion of the final construction bid package. On Dec. 14, a joint City Council and School Board meeting will be held to approve those bids. Ground is expected to be broken on the project on Dec. 21.
