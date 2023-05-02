The McMinn County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. in the Blue Room of the bottom floor of the McMinn County Courthouse.
Cynthia Webb McCowan will present “The Free Hill Community.”
Current and former members and guests are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 423-744-3911 or email mcminncohistory@gmail.com
•
The McMinn County Election Commission Office will have a vendor table at the Veterans All Call on Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Athens Regional Park Conference Center.
You can register to vote, update voter registration information and get information on 2024 upcoming elections.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department’s 23rd Annual Free Kids Fishing Derby for ages 12 and under will be held Saturday, May 13, at the Athens Regional Park large lake.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m., with fishing from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Prizes include a tagged fish worth $500, along with fishing tackle and other prizes, including additional cash fish. Participants do not need a fishing license to participate, but must bring their own fishing pole and bait and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To be eligible for prizes, participants must be able to cast and reel in their catch without assistance until the fish is on land. Tagged fish, including the $500 fish, must be caught during the event to be redeemed for prizes.
TWRA will be stocking the lake with rainbow trout prior to the derby. Once the lake is stocked, the lake will be closed for public fishing until after the fishing derby. Anyone fishing while the lake is closed will be subject to fines. After the derby, all TWRA rules will apply, including fishing licenses and trout stamps.
“We are so excited to host our annual fishing derby. The pond at Athens Regional Park is a great place to get acquainted with fishing and gives kids the chance to have fun in their local park. This is a great opportunity for young and first-time fishers to spend quality time with their parent or guardian learning how to fish,” said Program Coordinator Derek Phillips. “The $500 fish and a plethora of other prizes to be won make this event exciting for the angler, parents, and everyone in attendance. Even if you are not fishing, this is an awesome event to watch.”
Athens Regional Park is located at 2405 Decatur Pike in Athens off Exit 49 at I-75.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704, email recreation@athenstn.gov or visit athenstn.gov
•
The McMinn County Election Commission has voted to consolidate Precinct 3 — McMinn Central High School and Precinct 4 — Englewood Elementary School.
Both precincts will now be Precinct 4 and all election day voting will be at Englewood School. New voter registration cards will be mailed out shortly after July 1.
Also, Precinct 10 — Tennessee College of Applied Technology has been relocated to McMinn County High School. Voting will be in the cafeteria and there will be more parking available for voters. New voter registration cards will be mailed out shortly after July 1.
March 5, 2024, will be the presidential preference primary and county primary. To make voting simpler, keep your name and address updated if anything changes. You may make changes in person at the McMinn County Election Commission office, located at 6 E. Madison Avenue in Athens, or by making the changes on your voter registration card and mailing it to P.O. Box 746, Athens, TN 37371-0746, or online at www.govotetn.gov
For any further information, call the office at 423-745-0843.
•
According to the McMinn County Highway Department, County Road 718 (Nipper Road) will be closed Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily for sink hole repair by TDOT.
•
The 2023 McMinn County Rabies Clinic will be conducted until Saturday, May 6.
The cost of the rabies shot will be $12. The rabies vaccinations can be obtained from the following veterinary offices during their regular office hours. Call ahead of time for an appointment.
- The Animal Clinic of Athens, 828 Rocky Mount Road, Athens, 745-7436
- Athens Small Animal Hospital, 318 Maple St., Athens, 252-0558
- Family & Friend Pet Clinic, 111 New Englewood Road, Athens, 745-8107
- Home Vet (Home Visits ONLY), 800-529-5815 (Slight charge for home visit)
- McMinn Regional Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic, 3 Davidson Road, Athens, 649-0370 (Animal must be spayed or neutered)
- Mecca Pike Animal Hospital, 467 Highway 310, Etowah, 263-1704
- Offutt Veterinay Service, 101 New Englewood Road, Athens, 745-6564
- Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital, 1209 Highway 68, Sweetwater, 351-7122
Cats and dogs should receive their first rabies vaccination as soon as possible after three months of age, but certainly by six months of age.
Note that the reduced fees will only be available during the rabies clinic dates.
State law requires ALL dogs and cats have a current rabies vaccination
For more information, contact Missy Wolford with the McMinn County Health Department at 745-7431, ext. 15, or 423-618-3189.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, May 9, 23 and 30. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is offering an American Red Cross Lifeguarding course.
This class teaches participants how to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies, and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries, and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. With successful completion of this course, participants will be certified with Lifeguarding, CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer, and First Aid for two years.
Classes will be hands on with direct supervision from the instructor. Class dates and times will be May 11 and 12 from 5 to 9 p.m., May 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. Participants must attend all classes. In the event of bad weather, the class will be rescheduled.
The participants will be required to pass a pre-test on May 11 consisting of the following:
1. Swim 300 yards continuously, demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing. Participants may swim using the front crawl, breaststroke or a combination of both. Swimming on the back or side is not allowed.
2. Tread water for two minutes using only the legs.
3. A brick dive within one minute, 40 seconds.
There will be a written and in-water skills test on the last day of class.
Registration is $225 for lifeguarding class, $175 for recertification class and is open from now until May 10. Call the Athens Parks and Recreation Department to register at 423-744-2704 or online. Participants must be at least 15 years old to register. Class size is limited to the first 10 registered.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704; email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov; or visit www.athenstn.gov/parks
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following:
Due to continuing increases in residential garbage collection volumes, the Public Works Sanitation Division is updating its garbage collection policy.
This change is amending the existing policy that all garbage totes must be placed to the road “no later than 7 a.m. the day of your scheduled pick-up” to all garbage totes must be placed to the road “the night before your scheduled pick-up day.” This will allow garbage pickup earlier in the morning to ensure collection is completed before landfills close.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The McMinn Senior Activity Center has announced the beginning of several social clubs for older adults 50 and up.
The center is looking to begin a wide variety of clubs, including book clubs, card groups such as bridge, knitting, chess, and a walking club among others.
Clubs will be held at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and later hours for established club meetings and is located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens. No advanced registration is required; most club materials are provided.
For more information or to suggest your own club idea, contact the center at 423-745-6830 or visit in person.
•
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more.
Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable.
The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true
The cost includes transportation, lodging, meals, camp T-shirt, and activities.
•
The Athens Regional Park playground will be closed to the public until further notice.
The purpose of this closure is to make playground improvements. The department advises that this area will be posted no trespassing and that it is unsafe due to heavy equipment working in the area.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.