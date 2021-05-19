The Daily Post-Athenian is planning to host its Best of the Best event once again this year, though the location will be different than the past.
Normally held at Tennessee Wesleyan University, the event will be held on June 24 at the Barn at Faith Farms and will start at its usual time of 6 p.m.
The event took place last year, but masks were required and attendance was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, some COVID precautions will still be in place, but there will be less of them.
“We will be taking precautions this year, according to the CDC guidelines,” said DPA Special Projects/Event Director Tina Huckabey. “We will be taking temperatures at the door, masks will be available for anyone and we will try to maintain social distancing.”
With the event taking place at the Barn at Faith Farms, there will be plenty of outdoor space for people to mingle and still practice social distancing.
“With us having an outdoor area there will be plenty of space to spread out,” Huckabey noted. “People will be able to converse with others and still feel safe from the virus.”
The Best of the Best event is an annual event The DPA holds to celebrate the best of local businesses each year.
Local citizens are encouraged each year to vote for the best business or organization in a number of different categories and then winners are announced in the ensuing ceremony.
There is also an annual special section published by The DPA listing the winner of each category and that is set to be inserted in the paper on Friday, July 2.
“It is a yearly event that we put on for all of our local businesses,” Huckabey stated. “It is to give them recognition for their dedication to the community and honor them for their hard work.”
Huckabey believes it is “especially important” to hold the event now due to the pandemic.
“With small businesses beginning to open back up after being closed down from the pandemic, it is important for them to be honored and recognized for the work and services they provide to the community,” she expressed. “I always look forward to putting on this event to honor our local businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.