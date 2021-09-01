The recent growth of McMinn County has been outpaced by growth within its county seat.
The results of the 2020 U.S. Census showed that Athens has grown at a higher rate than McMinn County as a whole. Athens’ population of 14,084 is a 4.65% increase over the 2010 Census. McMinn County’s population of 53,276 is an increase of just under 2% since 2010.
In a Tuesday afternoon interview, Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner discussed the census results.
“What we’ve seen in the last four years of development and redevelopment, we knew that we would be looking at some good growth numbers in the city,” he said. “What I was afraid of is that we would be a little bit too early on the census. I think for both the city and the county, if the census came today instead of 2019-2020, that we would both show even more growth than what we’re showing.”
Sumner noted that for about 60 years, population growth in Athens has been relatively flat at less than 2% in each census.
“Cities typically are either growing or they’re shrinking,” said Sumner. “Athens is an anomaly in that it almost looks like we’ve been one (person) in and one out for 60 years.”
For the first eight years between the 2010 and 2020 Census, Sumner said estimates of population growth in Athens remained flat.
“The growth that we knew was coming, that we got a sense was happening, has happened just in the last couple of years,” he said.
Sumner said the upward population trend is reflected by discussions of several hundred new homes within the Athens Planning Commission, as well as new apartments and multi-family developments.
“It’s just an odd time, I think, for the city and the county to really capture the kind of growth that we are now entering,” said Sumner. “It is going to be a growth phase for our overall community for the next several years.”
Sumner noted the commercial growth the city is experiencing in addition to the uptick is residential development.
“It’s good to see that level of growth because we’re certainly poised for not just explosive growth, but for phased in, steady, manageable growth that will be a benefit to our community so that we don’t lose our charm as a smaller community,” said Sumner.
Sumner said there were probably fewer census workers knocking on doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic afforded people additional free time to participate.
“Responsible citizens know that the census is there and they take the three to five minutes to fill out a very brief form and make sure that they and their household is counted so that their federal tax dollars can come back home to work for them,” said Sumner. “People had more time and opportunity to do that than ever, so it’s not for a lack of availability.”
Sumner believes Athens’ population growth is a sign that the city is an attractive destination.
“We are the ‘Friendly City,’ we’re open for business and we’re ready to welcome people to our wonderful way of life,” he said.
