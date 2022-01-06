The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.
“We are proud to recognize organizations that stand out in protecting our valuable natural resources in Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “These awards honor those who are going above and beyond to responsibly protect and preserve Tennessee’s beauty and resources.”
The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards include 10 unique categories: Agriculture and Forestry; Building Green; Clean Air; Energy and Renewable Resources; Environmental Education and Outreach; Materials Management; Natural Resource; Water Quality; Sustainable Performance; and Lifetime Achievement.
Any individual, business, organization, educational institution or agency is eligible, provided it is in Tennessee and the project was completed during the 2021 calendar year. All nominees must have a minimum of three consecutive years of overall environmental compliance with TDEC. Self-nominations are encouraged.
“Many Tennesseans do our state a great service by protecting our environment and applying sustainable practices,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We not only want these awards to recognize leaders in this effort but to offer examples for others to get involved.”
A panel of judges representing agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental and academic professionals will select award recipients based on criteria including level of project or program completion, innovation and public education.
The deadline for nominations is March 31. Award recipients will be announced in the summer of 2022.
For more information about each category, judging criteria and nomination forms, visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/opsp-policy-and-sustainable-practices/governor-s-environmental-stewardship-awards.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.