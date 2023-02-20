The East Tennessee Arts Center is set to host a juried regional middle school student art show in Etowah soon, allowing both local students and those in the region to take part.
The art show will be held in the Nancy Cantrell Dender Gallery in Etowah.
“This is going to be an incredible art show because it is going to involve virtually every East Tennessee county to exhibit their middle school art,” said East Tennessee Arts Center President Allan Sibley. “It should be a wonderful show of creativity by young people.”
Dates for all entrants who wish to participate are April 5 and April 7 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and April 8 from noon to 3 p.m.
The current show dates are from April 12 through April 29 with a reception and awards date being Saturday, April 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The gallery hours are Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
“All middle school students who live in East Tennessee are invited to enter up to two pieces of art,” state a news release on the event. “All 2D and 3D original art is accepted.”
Prizes for the event include a tuition gift certificate by Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts for Best of Show, ribbons, certificates and honorable mention awards in 2D and 3D.
“This is a family-friendly art show, any work deemed unacceptable will be rejected by the organizers,” the release stated. “Original artworks will only be accepted and displayed (no reproductions or copies allowed), except for digital art. Submitted art is limited to two per student due to the limited space in the gallery. All 2D and 3D media will be accepted, including but not limited to: drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculptures, photography, glass, wood/metal art, fiber arts, wearable art, fine handmade crafts, digital, assemblage and recycled art.”
The entry fee for the event will be $3 per student with checks and money orders made payable to the Etowah Arts Commission. If students can’t afford the entry fee, it was noted that there will be opportunities for students to be sponsored in place of the fee.
“It is important that we encourage young people to be creative, not just in the visual arts but also in poetry and any performance art,” Sibley expressed. “These have been undermined in schools but they need to be encouraged everywhere.”
