A former employee of Serenity Funeral Homes in Etowah has been arrested after allegedly stealing money over a period of time.
Brian J. Miracle, 43, of Athens, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for theft of property $60,000-$250,000, theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and burglary other than habitation.
The charges began after an incident on Sept. 17, 2020, when Etowah Police Officer Bridge Rodriguez was called out to the funeral home in reference to a burglary. The allegation was that “a former worker” had “broken into the funeral home” and taken some things.
When he arrived, Rodriguez spoke with the man in charge at the funeral home who said that the day before, he had a meeting with Miracle during which the funeral home official fired Miracle and told him he could no longer enter Serenity Funeral Homes property.
Miracle handed over his keys, but the official reportedly claimed that the keys “did not fit any lock on the funeral home.”
The morning after the firing, one of the funeral home employees attempted to get into the business to show the new director around, but was unable to unlock the doors.
Once they were able to get the doors open, they reportedly found “Mr. Miracle’s offices to be a mess and his certificates were missing from the wall.” Along with Miracle’s personal items, it was alleged that funeral home property was also taken.
Almost a week later, on Sept. 23, 2020, EPD Officer Michael Richmond met with Miracle and reported that the suspect said he didn’t take any files and had turned the business’ checkbooks and credit card back in.
However, almost a week after his meeting with Miracle, Richmond met with a Serenity official again who claimed that “several bank statements” had “questionable” transactions on them and they coincide with the card that Miracle had.
After further investigation, Richmond discovered an alleged $50,620.69 in transactions and cash withdrawals that had not been approved by Serenity management, but Miracle’s signature was reportedly on all of the withdrawal slips.
Richmond also met with a woman who said that she had questions about the cost of her husband’s funeral. She reportedly said that Miracle had told her he “was going to give her some discount,” but couldn’t give her a receipt because “people would know he gave her a discount.”
However, based on funeral home records and her claims, the woman appeared to pay several thousand dollars more than she should have.
As a result, Richmond charged Miracle with theft $10,000- $60,000 and continued the investigation.
He then met with multiple other people with outstanding accounts with the funeral home who claimed that they had paid for the funerals. The customers had receipts, however the funeral home representative said that the money hadn’t been turned over to the bank or the business.
In both cases, the name and signature on the receipts were reportedly Miracle’s.
Further investigation by Richmond reportedly uncovered several transactions that were reportedly not approved and multiple people claiming to have paid for their funerals, but no record of that at the funeral home, dating back to 2018 that Miracle appeared to be involved with as well.
That led to the charges and his arrest on Tuesday.
