E.G. Fisher Public Library is hosting spooky- and autumn-themed programs through the month of October.
• Meet Sparky & His Firetruck — Monday, Oct. 10, at 10:30 a.m.
In honor of Fire Prevention Week, Sparky and his firetruck will visit the library. Guests can visit with Sparky and make a craft.
• Dungeons & Dragons Character Dress Up — Monday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 4:30 p.m.
Teens, beginners, adults, and young adult group sessions will be playing a session while dressed up as their favorite Dungeons and Dragons characters.
Dungeons & Dragons for teens and beginners is on Mondays at 4 p.m. Dungeons & Dragons for adults is on Mondays at 6 p.m. Dungeons & Dragons for young adults is on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
• Spooky Storytime with Craft — Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
Visit the library for a spooky-themed storytime. There will be music, songs, and crafts to go along with the stories.
• E.G. Fisher Library at Mayfield Farm Park — Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
One free entry per household at Mayfield Farm Park with an E.G. Fisher library card.
• Startling Scavenger Hunt — Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Take the family around the library and the wetlands looking for creepy and mysterious items.
• Boo-tiful Bookmark Art Class — Thursday, Oct. 13, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
All ages are welcome to come learn how to make a Boo-tiful Bookmark.
• Murder Mystery: Adult Game Night — Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.
Adult Game Nights are on Thursdays. Oct. 13 will be a special Murder Mystery.
Ages 18 and older are welcome to the community room for this program.
• Spine-tingling Slime Workshop — Friday, Oct. 14, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Visit the library for a family-friendly slime workshop. The library will provide all the ingredients.
• Free Kids/Teen Meals — Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Fisher Cliffhangers: Teen/YA Book Club — Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 4:30 p.m.
Come to the library for snacks and discussion of the book “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman. Through the month of October, the library will have multiple copies available for check out.
• Trick-Or-Treat in the Wetlands — Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Trick-or-treating at E.G. Fisher Public Library and a costume contest for all ages. Judging the contest will be members from the library’s Teen Advisory Board and winners will be announced the next day. The library is seeking individually-wrapped candy for the event. Any donated candy can be dropped off at the front desk.
• Where the Wild Books Are: Juvenile Book Club — Friday, Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m.
Discussion of the book “The Bad Beginning: A Series of Unfortunate Events #1” by Lemony Snicket.
During this time, there will be an activity and snacks to go along with the discussion. Through the month of October, there will be plenty of copies available for check out.
• My Weekend is All Booked: Adult Club — Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2:30 p.m.
There will be snacks and discussion of the book, “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow. Through the month of October, there will be plenty of copies available for check out.
All programs are free. For more information, visit www.fisherlibrary.org or www.facebook.com/E.G.FisherPublicLibrary/ or call 423-745-7782.
