One month after a resignation, the Etowah City Commission is back to full force once again.
The position became available after former City Commissioner Max Miller resigned due to moving outside of the city limits.
The two candidates who applied for the position were former Etowah City Commissioner Gene Keller and Diana Elrod, who is newly applying for a seat. After some discussion, it was determined that Elrod would fill the seat.
After Etowah City Mayor Burke Garwood announced the candidates for the position, Commissioner John James made his recommendation for who he believes best deserves the seat.
“I think it was perfectly clear, a couple of months ago, with the signatures of so many registered voters that they want someone with drive and a vision of city growth for the future and not someone who will maintain the city issues and this will be Keller’s third attempt to regain his position,” said James. “I have known Diana my whole life and I think she is a great choice and I’d like to make a motion that we nominate Elrod for the vacant seat.”
Commissioner Misty Webb agreed with James, however Vice Mayor Jim Swayne nominated Keller for the position.
“Both candidates are very qualified. Ms. Elrod, I have looked through your resume and I am very excited about all of the volunteer work that you have done and I am excited about you moving into Etowah and being a part of the city,” Swayne expressed. “Gene, while he was on the commission, we did see a lot of progress ... I have seen the progress that has taken place since he has been on the commission and a lot of things that people don’t know is the time we have spent on the industrial park and Gene was very instrumental in getting the work started ... I think both candidates will do well but I make the motion for Gene to remain on.”
A roll call vote was made after Swayne’s recommendation with Elrod receiving three votes and Keller receiving one.
“I’m not going to have it like we have already been through. I am going to go ahead and vote for Elrod, who I think is a fine candidate,” said Garwood. “I’m going to hope that Gene Keller will run again in a few months.”
Etowah previously had an opening on the commission last year, at which point Webb ran against Keller as the two finalists. The seat remained open for more than two months after the August election as the commission remained in a stalemate over who to appoint.
In October of 2020, the commissioners settled on Webb over Keller.
