There are currently no plans in place to keep virtual learning going beyond this school year for McMinn County Schools.
During last week’s school board meeting, MCS Director Lee Parkison was emphatic when he noted that he believes all students should begin returning to in-person learning this summer and fall.
“We do not have any intention, and have not been mandated that I know of, to do virtual in summer school,” Parkison told the school board members. “We don’t want to do virtual school. Virtual school is not the best way to learn for 98% of a population. We certainly don’t want to start it next year.”
He said there is still a fairly high percentage of students taking virtual classes in the system, with the number as of Wednesday, April 7, sitting at 859.
“I do have a bit of a concern about so many students we have that are still virtual,” Parkison said. “A lot of these are legitimate cases of people that are still very concerned about coming back to school.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the system had less than five cases among both students and staff as of Monday and that was the same situation the previous Monday. This total does not include students that have been subject to contact tracing.
Parkison noted that while the virtual numbers remain relatively high, he’s keeping an eye on how this will play out once virtual school goes away in the future.
“I’m concerned with us going into next year not having virtual school what our numbers are going to be,” he said. “Unless we’re mandated by the state somehow that we have to offer virtual, I do not have intentions of offering virtual school this summer or next year. We’re going to get back to school — that’s the way it runs best.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday also gave his endorsement of full in-person learning moving forward.
“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the state board of education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only,” Lee said in statement.
Board Member Mike Cochran suggested that the number may be inflated by athletes who take virtual school so that they won’t have to quarantine should cases hit one of the schools.
“We kind of punish our athletes where they have to go virtual because if they don’t go virtual and that school gets quarantined, they can’t play,” Cochran said.
Parkison noted that “some of it” has to do with athletes remaining virtual.
“Our high schools are a whole lot better equipped to do this and our biggest numbers are in high school,” Parkison said.
He also noted that even before COVID-19, there had been some students choosing to leave school for one reason or another and he and his staff are working on addressing that.
“We’ve lost an average of 100 to 110 students per year,” Parkison said of his time as director. “A lot of it is attrition — moving, coming and going. A lot of it is homeschooling, private schooling, those sorts of things.”
Looking ahead to the rest of this semester, it was noted that there will be a period where more students will have to temporarily go virtual during state-mandated testing.
“When we test an entire grade level, we’re trying to keep those testing stations to 12 to 15 students in a classroom,” MCS Secondary Education Supervisor John Burroughs said. “There’s really no teacher who’s going to be sitting there idle.”
Parkison added that procedures have changed due to COVID-19 with schools continuing to try to socially distance, leading the schools to have to rely on virtual school more than they’d like during that period.
“It’s just another casualty of COVID,” he said. “We do not like doing (more virtual learning) … I can guarantee you that.”
