The latest educational feature available to students at Cleveland State Community College is now underway.
The brand new Short-Term option is now available this semester both online and on-campus. The first Short-Term wraps up March 6. However, a new one begins March 15.
Short-Term courses last seven weeks, instead of the standard 15-week semester Cleveland State offers throughout the year. Course offerings available in the new abbreviated semester include: Computer Applications, Early World History, English Composition II: Literature, First Year Seminar, Fundamentals of Communication, Introduction to Art, Introduction to Ethics, Introduction to Music, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Lifespan Development Psychology, Modern American Literature, Modern World History, Principles of Macroeconomics, and Principles of Microeconomics.
The deadline to apply for the next Short-Term beginning in mid-March is March 10. To learn more about Cleveland State’s Short-Term Courses, visit us at MyCS.CC/ShorterClasses
For those planning to enroll in the upcoming summer or fall semesters at Cleveland State, the deadline to apply for summer semester is May 19 and Aug. 11 for fall semester. Interested parties can apply at MyCS.cc/ApplyNow
