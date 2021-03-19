A longtime member of The Daily Post-Athenian is no longer with us.
Doug Headrick, who served as the editor of The DPA for 30 years, passed away on Saturday, March 6.
Headrick was born on March 19, 1953, in Sevierville and graduated from Sevier County High School and East Tennessee State University.
Headrick’s interest in the newspaper business began early, as he was a part of The East Tennessean, a student newspaper at ETSU.
Once he graduated from college with journalism and English degrees, he began his professional journalism career in 1975 at the Sevier County News-Record (now The Mountain Press) and also held positions at the Johnson City Press, Wakulla (Fla.) News and Bristol Herald-Courier.
Then, in 1985, he came to The DPA as the managing editor. Two years later, he was named the paper’s editor and served in that role until 2017.
Headrick is still remembered fondly by both current and former members of The DPA.
“Doug was truly a one-of-a-kind person and a great newspaper man. He gave me my chance to work at The DPA almost 18 years ago when I had no experience and helped me develop from the newsroom clerk into a reporter,” said current DPA Staff Writer Andy Brusseau. “He was a mentor and a friend who guided me professionally and helped me through some personal hardships. I was truly saddened to hear the news that he passed away. Doug will be missed by all who knew him.”
Former DPA employee Shannon Sayne also reflected on the personal side of Headrick.
“I didn’t really know Doug on a personal level until about 2010. Then one day, this gruff personality came to me and I realized he was quite funny and not as harsh as I once had thought,” Sayne said. “Over the next seven years, we became friends. He was in my corner when times were rough and I in his. When we were displaced from The DPA office and worked remotely from the basement at SouthEast Bank, he was my cubical buddy. I brought him a desk fan and floor fan to keep him comfortable, because he was always hot.”
Current DPA Advertising Specialties member Sheila Watson also noted that Headrick’s unique characteristics will stand out for her as well.
“I worked with Doug for more than 20 years. Every day I would ask him how he was doing and his answer was always the same, ‘fat and sassy,’” she said. “Doug always treated me with respect and was willing to help me in any way he could. Although we worked in different departments, he was always honest, professional and witty. From his colorful Christmas pants to our conversations in the grocery store, he was my friend and he will truly be missed.”
Current DPA Special Projects/Events Director Tina Huckabey also recalled a favorite saying of Headrick’s in looking back on her time working with him.
“I have a lot of fond memories of Doug Headrick. Every day he would ask me ‘How are you,’ I would respond with ‘I’m fine Doug, how are you,’ and he would say ‘Middlin, Middlin,’” she said. “He apparently liked all of my food dishes, because every month on our office ‘goody day’ he would come find me and ask me what food I brought for the occasion. Doug Headrick was a good man and I am honored to have worked with him over the years.”
Another former DPA staffer who shared memories of Headrick is Autumn Hughes, who recalled Headrick’s ability to work with the public.
“I was so sorry to hear of Doug’s passing — it was such unexpected and sad news,” Hughes said. “Doug and I worked together for nearly 20 years and during that time I learned so much not only about the job of news reporting, but also about how to relate to people and the issues that matter to them. One lesson I learned from him is to simply listen when people have something to say.”
Hughes emphasized Headrick’s ability to connect with others, even when they may not enter in the best mood.
“More than once I heard Doug talk to a person who called or came to the office upset about an issue — after listening until the person had their say, he then often used humor to help defuse a tense situation,” she added. “Doug had a way of talking to a person and working with them to get past what made them upset, so they would be laughing and smiling when they walked out the door, their issue resolved.”
Hughes added Headrick genuinely cared about the community and its residents, which is another lesson she believes he emphasized to everyone who worked in the newsroom over the years.
“It has been nice to read the tributes others have written about Doug, knowing they learned as much from him as I did,” Hughes said. “I will miss him.”
“Doug was a unique person that you don’t forget. He had his own way of doing things, but it obviously worked as he had a long and distinguished newspaper career,” current DPA Sports Writer Scott Power added. “He had a funny sense of humor and he cared about his employees. It was a privilege working for him.”
Headrick also worked closely with former DPA Publisher Rhonda Whaley for some time.
“I worked with Doug Headrick for almost 30 years and have so many fond memories of him. He loved playing the role of the hard nosed editor barking orders and always demanding more from his staff, all of this coming from a smoke-filled office,” she said. “His loud voice and constant pacing could be very intimidating, especially to a young girl fresh out of college entering her first job in the newspaper industry. But I quickly learned there was another side to Doug.”
A mutual interest in animals helped the two form a bond, she noted.
“Our shared love of animals made us fast friends and we would often sit in his office and share stories about the adventures of our cats. We also talked a lot about life and our newspaper family,” she said. “He cared deeply for his staff and, although he was always pushing them to do more and to do it better, he always had their backs whenever a reader or management had a complaint, then he became their strongest supporter. I’m not sure many of his staff ever realized the depth of his loyalty to them but the rest of us on the management team certainly did.”
That affection for his writers could be seen in the chances he took in hiring some of his staff members. Former DPA employee Anthony Dake recalled Headrick opening the door to a career for him.
“Doug Headrick hired me in 2006. Back then, I was a shaggy haired kid working at a grocery store,” Dake said. “It’s funny, Doug had nicknames for a lot of us and that hair style was what led to mine. It wasn’t long before I became known around the office as ‘Shaggy,’ or ‘Shag.’ Being inexperienced starting in the newspaper business wasn’t easy. However, with Doug, Managing Editor Richard Edwards and Sports Editor Jack Slayton, finding wisdom and guidance came easy.”
Dake added that guidance was important to him as he truly began his career.
“There were also plenty of stories to be told, even if some came around every year. We always listened like it was the first time,” Dake noted. “Doug took a chance hiring me and, little did I know at that time, but that job would be my first ‘career’ job. I’m not sure where I would be today had Doug not taken a chance on that shaggy 21-year-old. I probably never thanked him for what he did, but I’m sure he knew. It was hard to pull one over on Doug Headrick.”
Dake wasn’t the only one that the experienced newsroom of Headrick, Slayton and Edwards made an impact on.
“Working at The Daily Post-Athenian was one of the best experiences of my life and Doug Headrick was one of the best teachers you could ask for, both in the newspaper craft and life,” former DPA employee David Stone said. “I learned about leads, transitions, headlines, layout and interviewing, but also accountability. Doug told me, ‘You can’t hold anyone to a higher standard as a journalist if you don’t first hold yourself to a higher standard.’ That was a powerful message for me. When I worked there, it was an interesting time. There were some larger-than-life personalities, with the legendary J. Neal Ensminger, Jack Slayton, Richard Edwards and Doug. All those guys are gone now. This really is an end to an era.”
Another former DPA publisher, Ralph Baldwin, had some high praise for both Headrick’s personal and professional tendencies.
“Doug Headrick was the best editor I had the privilege of working with in my 50 years in the newspaper business. Doug and I worked together from 1988 to 2008 when I was publisher of The Daily Post-Athenian,” Baldwin said. “He was tough, but fair. Doug cared deeply about the community. He had a soft spot for those that were struggling, and cats.”
Baldwin also emphasized the strength of the editorial staff during much of Headrick’s tenure.
“Doug was leading a superb editorial staff when I began my tenure at The DPA. Richard Edwards and Jack Slayton were key members of that team. We lost Richard and Jack some years ago and now Doug. They were much more than colleagues. They were friends. I miss them,” he said.
As the editor, Headrick was also responsible for much of the story selection and page layout of each edition, as well as ensuring members of his staff turned their stories in by deadline.
“Doug was the best mentor. I will always remember him roaming the newsroom and saying ‘what do you have for me? Deadline is in 10 minutes. What do you have,’” recalled former DPA employee Rosemary Collins Dworak.
“Doug was the epitome of a newspaper editor and I greatly value the time I spent working for him,” current DPA Editor Dewey Morgan added. “You always knew where you stood with Doug and he was always willing to work with his staff as we tracked down leads and pitched story ideas to him. He was an unforgettable personality and I, like all of us, will miss him greatly.”
The process of getting a newspaper to press can sometimes be a chaotic event and Headrick’s presence during that time was remembered fondly as well.
“When Doug came to The DPA, I had only been a reporter for a few months. As the deadline each day approached, I can still see Doug’s face turning red, his hands in his pockets rattling his keys and pacing quickly around the office,” former DPA employee David Hill said. “As the deadline passed, he would return to a much slower gate. He was a true friend with a rare talent and someone I will greatly miss.”
“I worked with Doug for 30 years at The Daily Post-Athenian and considered him a great friend. He was a great guy and a dedicated editor of the newspaper. He took his job seriously and always wanted to be fair and accurate in all aspects of any story,” added current DPA Composing Specialist Doris Sylvester. “I’ll never forget how Doug would pace in front of mine and Kim Thompson’s desk if the pages were not back to the press by deadline. He always wanted that press to start on time each day so the carriers could get it delivered as early as possible. I sure have missed him and his dedication since he has been gone from the newspaper.”
Stone also reminisced on Headrick’s mannerisms as the paper was developed and headed to the printer.
“Doug was an interesting character. On deadline, he was a short-tempered curmudgeon,” Stone noted. “He would stand behind you with his hands in his pockets rattling keys and coins, grunting, ‘You got that story done yet?’ Off deadline, he was relaxed and funny — but he always had a ‘project’ for staff members who didn’t have stories for the next day. If you missed a deadline or botched a story, he would make you feel like dirt, but he would fiercely defend anyone in the newsroom if they were wrongly attacked.”
Headrick’s assistance to those around him spanned both the newsroom and outside of it, as well.
“We spend a tremendous amount of time with our co-workers. They touch our lives every day. We work together, laugh together, complain to one another, experience successes and failures together, have good days together, and bad days together. Many times we consider our co-workers friends, sometimes we consider them family,” former DPA employee Tom Cogdell said. “This best describes my relationship with Doug for more than 25 years as friends and co-workers. Doug was also my personal editor anytime I was writing a letter or anything important. Doug, you will be greatly missed.”
