MCMINN COUNTY
County Commission will meet on today, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting will be conducted pursuant to Tennessee Executive Order 16, which permits electronic meetings due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Zoom meeting ID is 843 8119 9575.
Election Commission will hold a regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse for the purpose of conducting any election business to legally come before the board.
ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet today, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., at Etowah City School.
RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting to discuss policies on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
