The McMinn Senior Activity Center has a senior advocate to help local residents with tasks such as completing paperwork or helping connect with agencies through the internet.
Local resident Lola Allen is now filling that position.
According to Development Director and MyRide McMinn Coordinator Diane Hutsell, the position allows the center to assist in various needs.
“A lot of the stuff requires internet access and you have to know what you are doing,” Hutsell said. “A lot of people will come in and sit down with Lola Allen and she will walk through what they need.”
She noted that Allen will also be helping people with Medicare Part D in the near future.
“If anyone wants to come in during open enrollment or during that three month timeframe when they are about to turn 65, then she will help walk them through it so they can decide what is best for them,” Hutsell noted. “She wears a lot of different hats.”
Hutsell expressed the importance of this position given the demographics of the county and there not being a similar position out there.
“There’s just nobody that does this. There are seniors in our community that have family members that can help them, but then unfortunately there are some seniors that have no one,” she stated. “For example we had one of our regulars come in after the housing authority burned down because they had to turn in all of their paperwork and she helped them do that. There is just no one else to do this, it is a void in the community and we are happy to be able to provide that.”
Allen has been working as the senior advocate for the senior center for roughly a year and a half.
“I really enjoy the opportunity to help seniors receive the things they need or need to accomplish,” Allen said. “This job has taught me to be a little more understanding and to realize that not everyone is at the same capacity of learning level at this stage in their life.”
She noted that some have disabilities while others may just need a little time.
“It is really rewarding to me,” she stated. “Sometimes the gratification is just being able to put a smile on someone’s face.”
Prior to working as a senior advocate, Allen worked for the Department of Revenue in Chattanooga.
“For me it was just so humdrum (in her previous position). I did my collecting and there was no joy in it,” Allen expressed. “For me now, I switched the tables and instead of begging people for money, I am at a point where I can collect money, find some food and just really help someone who needs it.”
She holds an associate’s degree, which she acquired from Los Angeles City College in 1973.
Her hobbies consist of music, event planning, collecting old Jazz records, running and traveling.
Allen is a member of the Church of Christ in Athens and aids in funeral services and “anything else” that she can participate in.
“I’ve been fortunate to get out and travel and meet people of all races and nationalities. I lived in Los Angeles for 28 years and worked for the Red Cross, so I believe all of those things helped put me into a position to be able to help people,” she said. “I wanted to give back to my community. I love Athens, I was born and raised in Athens and I love being out in community events, so all of my experience has culminated into allowing me to serve my community in the best way that I can.”
