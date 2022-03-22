The Cherokee National Forest is set to host its annual Hiwasee River Clean-Up event on Saturday, March 26.
The intent of the event is to help keep the Hiwassee River Corridor and East Tennessee clean and beautiful.
Interested participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Quinn Springs Recreation Area.
Quinn Springs is located on Highway 30, 1.5 miles off Highway 411, just south of the Hiwassee River Bridge.
The turn off from Highway 411 is approximately six miles north of Benton and six miles south of Etowah.
This year’s event is set to honor the memory of Jim Monfort.
“This event has been going on for roughly 20+ years,” said Biological Technician for the Ocoee-Hiwassee Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest Bo Reynolds. “This keeps the forest clean aesthetically and chemically by removing all of the trash. We usually get around 20 people come to help but we have had as many as 50 before.”
He said while this happens one time per year, there are other cleanup efforts at other times as well.
“Though our efforts are held once a year we do have some partners who would usually spend about a week or so cleaning up more private areas,” he noted. “So other groups help with this too. TVA and Polk County got together not long ago and cleaned up from Highway 64 all the way to Highway 11, so this is a coordinated effort.”
Participants should bring long sleeve shirts, thick leather gloves and wear boots or sturdy shoes and safety glasses.
Trash bags will be provided and a cookout hosted by Trout Unlimited will be held afterwards for participants.
All volunteers are asked to wear masks while interacting with personnel and should maintain a six foot distance between each other while picking up trash.
The event is sponsored by the USDA Forest Service, Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Trout Unlimited, Starr Mountain Outfitters of Etowah and in conjunction with the Springtown Community Support Group clean-up.
“Anyone who is able to make it out on that day should come and help,” Reynolds said. “We could use all the help that we can get.”
