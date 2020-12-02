Several donations to the Friendly Fellow Club have been received as the deadline to turn in applications is nearing.
Local residents have the opportunity to help their neighbors by giving to the charitable organization to help provide food for those in the community this holiday season.
A community tradition for 80 years, the Friendly Fellow Club annually provides holiday food baskets at Christmastime to families in need around the area.
Donations that come in to the club help cover the cost of providing food baskets that make local residents’ Christmas a little more merry.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible.
Monetary donations will be accepted at The Daily Post-Athenian’s office at 206 W. Washington Ave., in Athens, or by mail to The DPA, Attn: Friendly Fellows, P.O. Box 340, Athens, TN 37371-0340.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made by visiting friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button.
Donations to the Friendly Fellow Club will be listed in The DPA as they come in throughout the holiday season.
The deadline to return applications for Friendly Fellow Club food baskets is Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon.
Applications are currently available for pickup from the drive through windows of any McMinn County branch of the following banks: CapStar Bank, Simmons Bank, BB&T, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee or SouthEast Bank.
Applications must be returned to those banks’ drive through windows at noon on Saturday, Dec. 5, or mailed envelopes postmarked by that date.
For those wishing to mail applications, send them to Friendly Fellow Club, P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Applicants are asked to return only the white copy of their application and keep the yellow copy for verification purposes when picking up their food box.
All applicants must reside within McMinn County in order to qualify for assistance.
Boxes will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens.
• Jerry and Dale Hooper, $100
• Friendly Fellow Flu Shots, $464
• Joan Moore, $50
• Joyce Milton, in memory of John Milton, $100
• Anonymous, in memory of Wayne “Pee Wee” Shell and David Shell, $150
• Adult Fellowship Class at Keith United Methodist Church, in memory of Juanita Robinson, $200
• TeAnna McKinney, $100
• Anonymous, $50
• Tyler, Emil, Caroline and Benjamin Forrest, $125
• Carlton Ealy, in memory of Neal and Maggie Ensminger, $200
• Dwain and Sally Ealy, in memory of Neal and Maggie Ensminger, $200
• Anonymous, in memory of Theo Roberts
• James Miller and family, $75
• In honor of the Faithful Grace and Mercy workers, $300
For more information on the Friendly Fellow Club, contact The Daily Post-Athenian at 745-5664.
